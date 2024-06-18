 Skip navigation
2025 All-American Jadyn Hudson Selects UCLA

  
Published June 18, 2024 09:15 AM
12067156.jpg

2025 All-American Jadyn Hudson from Pittsburg High School in California has committed to the Bruins.

247Sports

Over the weekend, the UCLA Bruins successfully landed one of the top defensive backs in the country. 2025 All-American Jadyn Hudson from Pittsburg High School in California has committed to the Bruins. According to 247Sports, Hudson is a four-star prospect.

Hudson will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC and Peacock, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 20,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).