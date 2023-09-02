 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAY 14 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Sunday Southern 500 at Darlington: Start time, TV info and more
The Walker Cup - Day One
GB&I jump on U.S. in opening Walker Cup session
ATHLETICS-WORLD-2023
Christian Coleman matches world’s fastest 100m of 2023

Top Clips

nbc_pl_akegoal_230902.jpg
Ake heads Manchester City in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_reamgoal_230902.jpg
Ream taps in Fulham’s equalizer against Man City
nbc_pl_alvarezgoal_230902.jpg
Haaland finds Alvarez to give City lead v. Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAY 14 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Sunday Southern 500 at Darlington: Start time, TV info and more
The Walker Cup - Day One
GB&I jump on U.S. in opening Walker Cup session
ATHLETICS-WORLD-2023
Christian Coleman matches world’s fastest 100m of 2023

Top Clips

nbc_pl_akegoal_230902.jpg
Ake heads Manchester City in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_reamgoal_230902.jpg
Ream taps in Fulham’s equalizer against Man City
nbc_pl_alvarezgoal_230902.jpg
Haaland finds Alvarez to give City lead v. Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

College Football Week 1 Live Updates: Scores and highlights from Michigan, Alabama, Penn State and more

Updates from around the country for Week 1 of the college football season.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Corum has 'unfinished business' at Michigan
August 16, 2023 10:04 AM
Michigan running back Blake Corum sits down with Noah Eagle to discuss Heisman Trophy hopes, returning for another season with the Wolverines and his relationship with head coach Jim Harbaugh.

College football Week 1 kicks into high gear on Saturday, September 2 with much of the AP Top 25 in action across the country.

This live blog will track all the happenings of college football Saturday with a focus on the Big Ten, specifically East Carolina vs. No. 2 Michigan (Noon ET on Peacock) and West Virginia vs. No. 7 Penn State (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC & Peacock).

    Big Ten Week 1 Schedule and Scores

    Thursday, August 31

    • Nebraska 10 — Minnesota 13

    Friday, September 1

    • Central Michigan vs. Michigan State @ 7 p.m. ET

    Saturday, September 2

    • East Carolina vs. Michigan @ 12 p.m. ET
    • Utah State vs. Iowa @ 12 p.m. ET
    • Fresno State vs. Purdue @ 12 p.m. ET
    • Ohio State vs. Indiana @ 3:30 p.m. ET
    • Buffalo vs. Wisconsin @ 3:30 p.m. ET
    • Towson vs. Maryland @ 3:30 p.m. ET
    • West Virginia vs. Penn State @ 7:30 p.m. ET
    • Toledo vs. Illinois @ 7:30 p.m. ET

    Sunday, September 3

    • Northwestern vs. Rutgers @ 12 p.m. ET
    Updates

    Betting every matchup of the Big Ten Week 1 slate


    Brad Thomas, Vaughn Dalzell and Eric Froton reveal their best bets for the entire Week 1 slate of the Big Ten season.