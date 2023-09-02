College Football Week 1 Live Updates: Scores and highlights from Michigan, Alabama, Penn State and more
Updates from around the country for Week 1 of the college football season.
Corum has 'unfinished business' at Michigan
Michigan running back Blake Corum sits down with Noah Eagle to discuss Heisman Trophy hopes, returning for another season with the Wolverines and his relationship with head coach Jim Harbaugh.
College football Week 1 kicks into high gear on Saturday, September 2 with much of the AP Top 25 in action across the country.
This live blog will track all the happenings of college football Saturday with a focus on the Big Ten, specifically East Carolina vs. No. 2 Michigan (Noon ET on Peacock) and West Virginia vs. No. 7 Penn State (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC & Peacock).
Big Ten Week 1 Schedule and Scores
Thursday, August 31
- Nebraska 10 — Minnesota 13
Friday, September 1
- Central Michigan vs. Michigan State @ 7 p.m. ET
Saturday, September 2
- East Carolina vs. Michigan @ 12 p.m. ET
- Utah State vs. Iowa @ 12 p.m. ET
- Fresno State vs. Purdue @ 12 p.m. ET
- Ohio State vs. Indiana @ 3:30 p.m. ET
- Buffalo vs. Wisconsin @ 3:30 p.m. ET
- Towson vs. Maryland @ 3:30 p.m. ET
- West Virginia vs. Penn State @ 7:30 p.m. ET
- Toledo vs. Illinois @ 7:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, September 3
- Northwestern vs. Rutgers @ 12 p.m. ET
Updates