Finalists Selected for 2025 Navy All-American Bowl Man of the Year

Published January 8, 2025 02:48 AM
2025 USNAAB Awards Show Finalists_06_MOY.jpg

The All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the prestigious Navy All-American Bowl Man of the Year. Each finalist selected epitomizes a high standard of excellence in community service and athletic distinction.

Navy All-American Bowl

The All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the prestigious Navy All-American Bowl Man of the Year. Each finalist selected epitomizes a high standard of excellence in community service and athletic distinction.

The Navy All-American Bowl’s Man of the Year will be named during the 2025 All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 10th in San Antonio, Texas.

Past winners of the award include Paris Johnson Jr., Caleb Williams, and Garrett Wilson.

This year’s finalists are:

NAME
POSITION
SCHOOL
CITY
STATE
Christian Jones
LB
Westside High School
Omaha
NE
Marco Jones
DL
San Ramon Valley High School
Danville
CA
McKay Madsen
LB
Clovis North High School
Clovis
CA
Andrew Marsh
WR
Jordan High School
Fulshear
TX
Trey McNutt
DB
Shaker Heights High School
Cleveland
OH

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).