Finalists Selected for 2025 Navy All-American Bowl Man of the Year

The All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the prestigious Navy All-American Bowl Man of the Year. Each finalist selected epitomizes a high standard of excellence in community service and athletic distinction.

The Navy All-American Bowl’s Man of the Year will be named during the 2025 All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 10th in San Antonio, Texas.

Past winners of the award include Paris Johnson Jr., Caleb Williams, and Garrett Wilson.

This year’s finalists are:

NAME

POSITION

SCHOOL

CITY

STATE

Christian Jones

LB

Westside High School

Omaha

NE

Marco Jones

DL

San Ramon Valley High School

Danville

CA

McKay Madsen

LB

Clovis North High School

Clovis

CA

Andrew Marsh

WR

Jordan High School

Fulshear

TX

Trey McNutt

DB

Shaker Heights High School

Cleveland

OH



About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).