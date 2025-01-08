Finalists Selected for 2025 Navy All-American Bowl Man of the Year
The All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the prestigious Navy All-American Bowl Man of the Year. Each finalist selected epitomizes a high standard of excellence in community service and athletic distinction.
The Navy All-American Bowl’s Man of the Year will be named during the 2025 All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 10th in San Antonio, Texas.
Past winners of the award include Paris Johnson Jr., Caleb Williams, and Garrett Wilson.
This year’s finalists are:
|NAME
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|CITY
|STATE
|Christian Jones
|LB
|Westside High School
|Omaha
|NE
|Marco Jones
|DL
|San Ramon Valley High School
|Danville
|CA
|McKay Madsen
|LB
|Clovis North High School
|Clovis
|CA
|Andrew Marsh
|WR
|Jordan High School
|Fulshear
|TX
|Trey McNutt
|DB
|Shaker Heights High School
|Cleveland
|OH
