Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Theodore Roosevelt High School Offensive Lineman Kaeden Scott

Published September 24, 2025 04:27 PM
Kaeden Scott.png

The Navy All-American Bowl Road to the Dome tour will visit Theodore Roosevelt High School in San Antonio, Texas, on September 26th to recognize Kaeden Scott as a 2026 Navy All-American

Navy All-American Bowl

The Navy All-American Bowl Road to the Dome tour will visit Theodore Roosevelt High School in San Antonio, Texas, on September 26th to recognize Kaeden Scott as a 2026 Navy All-American. Theodore Roosevelt High School will honor Scott before classmates, teammates, family, and inside the high school during a school-wide pep rally

Scott will also be honored in front of the entire community during their football game on Saturday September 27th prior to kickoff.

Scott will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 10, 2026, live on NBC and Peacock, which marks the twenty-sixth anniversary of the event.

The nationwide Road to the Dome tour will honor 100 All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.

Road to the Dome Event Details:

What:

Kaeden Scott to be officially honored as a 2026 Navy All-American and presented with his honorary Navy All-American jersey.

Where: Theordore Roosevelt High School
5110 Walzem Road
San Antonio, TX 78218

When: September 26, 2025

Event Start Time: 8:15 AM

Media Set-Up Time: 8:00 AM

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame Football, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).