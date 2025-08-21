Auburn claims 4 additional ‘national championships’ on its football résumé

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn is claiming four additional football national titles and will call itself a nine-time champion moving forward.

The Tigers, for decades, boasted titles in 1957 and 2010. They also claimed the 1913, 1983 and 1993 seasons as meeting national championship qualifications.

Now, though, athletic director John Cohen is adding titles from 1910, 1914, 1958 and 2004 to the program’s résumé. It’s laudable by some and laughable by others.

“For too long, Auburn has chosen a humble approach to our program’s storied history — choosing to recognize only Associated Press national championships,” Cohen told On3 for a story announcing the decision Tuesday. “Starting this fall, we have made the decision to honor the accomplishments of our deserving student-athletes, coaches and teams from Auburn’s proud history.

“Our visible national championship recognitions now align with the well-established standard used by the NCAA’s official record book and our peers across the nation.”

The Associated Press, which began handing out its annual national championship trophy in 1936, credits Auburn with two titles: 1957 and 2010. Banners recognizing those seasons hang inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The other titles Auburn is claiming have varying degrees of validity. For example, the Bowl Championship Series existed in 2004, and the Tigers failed to make the title game. They finished 12-0 and third in the rankings behind undefeated USC and undefeated Oklahoma. Auburn finished second in the AP and the coaches’ polls after the Trojans handled the Sooners in the title game