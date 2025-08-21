Auburn claims 4 additional ‘national championships’ on its football résumé

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 09 CFP Semifinal Capital One Orange Bowl - Notre Dame vs Penn State
After delaying their NFL dreams, No. 2 Penn State’s stars are chasing an elusive national title
Tennessee v Ohio State - Playoff First Round
New-look UCLA aims for turnaround with transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava
South Carolina v Illinois - Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
No. 12 Illinois and star QB Luke Altmyer are ready to enter uncharted territory

Top Clips

nbc_pft_hear_me_out_250821.jpg
Hear Me Out: Controversial takes about Lions, Jets
nbc_pft_tysonbagent_250821.jpg
CHI gives Bagent vote of confidence with extension
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250821.jpg
Cowboys focused on ‘balance of power’ with Parsons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 09 CFP Semifinal Capital One Orange Bowl - Notre Dame vs Penn State
After delaying their NFL dreams, No. 2 Penn State’s stars are chasing an elusive national title
Tennessee v Ohio State - Playoff First Round
New-look UCLA aims for turnaround with transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava
South Carolina v Illinois - Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
No. 12 Illinois and star QB Luke Altmyer are ready to enter uncharted territory

Top Clips

nbc_pft_hear_me_out_250821.jpg
Hear Me Out: Controversial takes about Lions, Jets
nbc_pft_tysonbagent_250821.jpg
CHI gives Bagent vote of confidence with extension
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250821.jpg
Cowboys focused on ‘balance of power’ with Parsons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Auburn claims 4 additional ‘national championships’ on its football résumé

  
Published August 21, 2025 10:11 AM

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn is claiming four additional football national titles and will call itself a nine-time champion moving forward.

The Tigers, for decades, boasted titles in 1957 and 2010. They also claimed the 1913, 1983 and 1993 seasons as meeting national championship qualifications.

Now, though, athletic director John Cohen is adding titles from 1910, 1914, 1958 and 2004 to the program’s résumé. It’s laudable by some and laughable by others.

“For too long, Auburn has chosen a humble approach to our program’s storied history — choosing to recognize only Associated Press national championships,” Cohen told On3 for a story announcing the decision Tuesday. “Starting this fall, we have made the decision to honor the accomplishments of our deserving student-athletes, coaches and teams from Auburn’s proud history.

“Our visible national championship recognitions now align with the well-established standard used by the NCAA’s official record book and our peers across the nation.”

The Associated Press, which began handing out its annual national championship trophy in 1936, credits Auburn with two titles: 1957 and 2010. Banners recognizing those seasons hang inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The other titles Auburn is claiming have varying degrees of validity. For example, the Bowl Championship Series existed in 2004, and the Tigers failed to make the title game. They finished 12-0 and third in the rankings behind undefeated USC and undefeated Oklahoma. Auburn finished second in the AP and the coaches’ polls after the Trojans handled the Sooners in the title game