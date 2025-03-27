Gary Danielson will retire as college football analyst at end of 2025 season

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ilia Malinin
Ilia Malinin tops World Figure Skating Championships short program with historic skate
NCAA Basketball: Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Semifinal-Saint Joseph's vs George Mason
Tony Skinn agrees to contract extension as George Mason’s basketball coach
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays
Orioles OF Tyler O’Neill homers on opening day for sixth straight year, extending own record

Top Clips

oly_fsmen_worlds_iliamalinin_250327.jpg
Malinin makes history at worlds, leads after short
nbc_golf_roryscottie_250327.jpg
Are Scheffler, McIlroy in early stages of rivalry?
nbc_golf_roryhighlights_250327.jpg
HLs: McIlroy even after Round 1 of Houston Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ilia Malinin
Ilia Malinin tops World Figure Skating Championships short program with historic skate
NCAA Basketball: Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Semifinal-Saint Joseph's vs George Mason
Tony Skinn agrees to contract extension as George Mason’s basketball coach
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays
Orioles OF Tyler O’Neill homers on opening day for sixth straight year, extending own record

Top Clips

oly_fsmen_worlds_iliamalinin_250327.jpg
Malinin makes history at worlds, leads after short
nbc_golf_roryscottie_250327.jpg
Are Scheffler, McIlroy in early stages of rivalry?
nbc_golf_roryhighlights_250327.jpg
HLs: McIlroy even after Round 1 of Houston Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Gary Danielson will retire as college football analyst at end of 2025 season

  
Published March 27, 2025 04:55 PM

NEW YORK — Longtime CBS Sports college football analyst Gary Danielson will retire after the 2025 season.

That will be his 36th season on television, making him the longest-tenured college football analyst on any network.

“I have discussed the timing of this moment with CBS Sports leadership over the past few years and we felt it was important I remained with the team during our transition to the Big Ten. As we enter our second full season of Big Ten football and my 20th at CBS Sports, the timing just feels right,” Danielson said Wednesday in a statement.

Danielson, who will turn 74 in September, played 11 seasons in the NFL before joining ESPN in 1990. He called games for ESPN and ABC for 16 seasons before joining CBS in 2006.

CBS carried the top Southeastern Conference game through the 2023 season. It had a limited Big Ten schedule in 2023 before carrying the 3:30 p.m. Eastern game last season.

“Gary Danielson is simply one of the greatest college football analysts ever. And an even better teammate,” CBS Sports President and CEO David Berson said in a statement. “Gary cares more about uplifting others and ensuring the team receives all the accolades. During his 20 years here, he helped propel CBS Sports to the gold standard in college football coverage. We can’t thank him enough; he will always be part of the CBS Sports family and wish him the best in retirement.”

CBS announced that Charles Davis would take over as the lead analyst next year. Davis was Fox’s lead college football analyst from 2007-14 before shifting full time to NFL games. He joined CBS in 2020 and has spent the last five seasons as the analyst on the network’s No. 2 crew with Ian Eagle.

Earlier in his career, Davis worked five seasons as the lead analyst for TBS’ game coverage of the Big 12 and Pac-10 conferences.

Davis will work some NFL games for CBS this season, but JJ Watt will move from “The NFL Today” studio to being an analyst with Eagle.

“Gary has been the preeminent voice in college football for decades, and someone I have long admired and respected,” Davis said. “It is hard to imagine college football Saturdays without him, but I am thrilled we get one last season with him. There is no replacing Gary, but I am truly honored and humbled to succeed him and call games with Brad Nessler and the incredible Big Ten on CBS team.”