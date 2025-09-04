 Skip navigation
How to watch Miami (Ohio) vs. Rutgers: Time, streaming info, storylines for NCAAF Week 2 matchup

  
Published September 4, 2025 05:01 PM

With Week 2 on the horizon, college football action continues on Peacock this Saturday as Miami (Ohio) heads to SHI Stadium to take on Rutgers. Live coverage begins at 3:30 PM ET. See below to find out how to watch Saturday’s game up as well as additional information on how to watch college football on Peacock.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

Miami (Ohio):

The RedHawks are looking to bounce back from a 17-0 loss to Wisconsin with another matchup against a Big Ten team in Week 2. Miami is led by 6th-year quarterback Dequan Finn, who transferred from Baylor this offseason. Finn is looking to put up bigger numbers against the Scarlet Knights, as he threw for just 83 yards along with two interceptions in the shutout loss.

But the RedHawks are still a quality Group of Six opponent despite a slow start in Week 1. Miami had 20 wins between 2023 and 2024, which are the most combined wins in program history since the 2003 and 2004 seasons. 12th-year head coach Chuck Martin has led the RedHawks to two Mid-American Conference titles, along with a conference championship game appearance last season.

Rutgers:

The Scarlet Knights escaped Week 1 with a 34-31 victory over Ohio and will look to clean things up in Week 2. Rutgers gave up a 31-14 lead before winning on a 4th-quarter field goal.

Head coach Greg Schiano is looking to lead Rutgers to three straight winning seasons for the first time since five straight between 2005-2009. Now in his second stint with the school, Schiano is the winningest coach in program history with 95 victories.

Redshirt senior quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis threw two touchdowns in the Scarlet Knights’ close win last week, but the Rutgers defense allowed four total touchdowns to Ohio quarterback Parker Navarro. Schiano’s team will look to put together a better performance against their second-straight MAC opponent.

How to watch Miami (Ohio) vs. Rutgers:

  • When: Saturday, September 6
  • Where: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Peacock

