Kent State places football coach Kenni Burns on administrative leave

  
Published March 28, 2025 01:50 PM

KENT, Ohio — Kent State has placed head coach Kenni Burns on administrative leave.

The university said in a statement Thursday that Burns was put on leave with pay and that Greg Glaus, executive deputy athletics director, would oversee the administrative responsibilities of the program. Also, the school said that offensive coordinator Mark Carney would be in charge of on-field activities.

Kent State did not provide details on why Burns was played on leave.

Kent State is scheduled to begin spring practices this weekend.

Burns has a 1-23 record in two seasons with the Golden Flashes. They were 0-12 last season, the fifth time in school history they had gone winless.

Before arriving at Kent State, Burns was the running backs coach at Minnesota.