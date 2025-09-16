 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals at Vikings prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers is WNBA Rookie of the Year
22nd World Aquatics Championships, Swimming
USA Swimming roster set for 2026 Pan Pacific Championships

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2rsalah_250916.jpg
Liverpool win again despite imperfections
nbc_pft_herbertmentalityv2_250916.jpg
Herbert leading Chargers with new mentality
brady_belichick.jpg
Debating Brady, Belichick’s impact on Pats dynasty

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals at Vikings prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers is WNBA Rookie of the Year
22nd World Aquatics Championships, Swimming
USA Swimming roster set for 2026 Pan Pacific Championships

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2rsalah_250916.jpg
Liverpool win again despite imperfections
nbc_pft_herbertmentalityv2_250916.jpg
Herbert leading Chargers with new mentality
brady_belichick.jpg
Debating Brady, Belichick’s impact on Pats dynasty

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Louisville linebacker Stanquan Clark could be out for the season following leg surgery

  
Published September 16, 2025 12:37 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville linebacker Stanquan Clark had surgery on his lower leg and might miss the rest of the season, coach Jeff Brohm said.

“More than likely out for the year,” Brohm said. “Could he come back, late in the process? Possibly.”

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound junior is one of five returning starters on defense. Clark started 13 games at middle linebacker last season and the first two this season.

Clark had six tackles in the Cardinals’ 28-14 win over James Madison on Sept. 5. He hurt his right leg in the fourth quarter and was replaced by Kalib Perry.

Louisville (2-0) is coming off an open date. The Cardinals host Bowling Green.