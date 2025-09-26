Michael Hawkins Jr. set to step in for injured Oklahoma QB John Mateer

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer had what some might consider an early Heisman Trophy moment when he scored the go-ahead touchdown against Auburn on a dramatic 9-yard run late in a 24-17 win.

Unknown at the time, the hand he carried the ball with on that play –- the right hand he uses to throw — was injured badly enough in the first quarter to require surgery.

Mateer tweeted Thursday that the procedure was successful, and the team expects him to return this season. Though the situation is not ideal for the seventh-ranked Sooners, they remain confident as backup quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. steps in.

Hawkins, a sophomore, started four games last season, including a win at Auburn and a solid performance in the Armed Forces Bowl. The Sooners have a bye this week before Hawkins starts against Kent State on Oct. 4. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said Hawkins will be ready.

“He just has put together a really good body of work over the last several months, and he’s always had a great work ethic and he’s always been really coachable,” Venables said. “He’s hungry, he’s humble and ultra talented.”

Hawkins passed for 783 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 204 yards last season. One of his best highlights was a 48-yard touchdown run in a win at Auburn.

Receiver Deion Burks said Hawkins has matured since then and doesn’t depend quite as much on his exceptional speed as in the past.

“He looks comfortable in the pocket,” Burks said. “He trusts the O-line, so he’s not quick to run. He’s going to deliver the passes. If he scrambles, he’s looking downfield to throw it. But he also can use his feet as well.”

The Sooners were decimated by injuries during Hawkins’ four starts last season, especially at receiver. Now, the team is relatively healthy.

“You know Mike — what he could do, what he did last year, but this year is going to be even more special when we got the guys around him that’s surrounding him and just picking him up, not losing a beat,” Burks, who leads the team with 23 receptions, said.

After rough outings against Texas and South Carolina that cost him the starting job last season, Hawkins showed growth in the bowl game against Navy. He threw a touchdown pass in the closing seconds, putting the Sooners in position to win. He was sacked on the two-point conversion attempt and the Midshipmen held on for a 21-20 win.

Venables said all those experiences should be helpful.

“I think there’s a comfort when it comes to what it’s going to be like out there taking that first snap and being the guy that’s got to have a broad set of shoulders,” he said. “So I think some of those ‘first-time jitters’ are in the past.”

Hawkins is playing his first season with Ben Arbuckle as offensive coordinator, so there still may be kinks to work out. Venables said his new starter will be fine if he doesn’t try to do too much.

“He’s a guy that understands that to play quarterback, you have to do a great job being good at just making layups,” Venables said. “And don’t try to win the game the first series of the game.”