Michigan coach Sherrone Moore signs complete contract, nearly 9 months after initial agreement

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2024 Rd 1 zMax Dragway Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence jump in front of sign.jpg
2024 SuperMotocross Round 2, Texas Motor Speedway by the numbers: Can anyone stop Jett Lawrence?
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants
32 Fantasy Stats, Week 2: Sam Darnold has finally arrived
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Two
Big questions for U.S. and European teams entering 2024 Solheim Cup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bubbieinterview_240911.jpg
‘Bubbie’ makes big entrance at American Dunes
nbc_gt_nordqvist_240911.jpg
Nordqvist has experience on her side for Solheim
nbc_gt_jimmyfallonsegment_240911.jpg
Fallon discusses golf match vs. DJ Khaled

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2024 Rd 1 zMax Dragway Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence jump in front of sign.jpg
2024 SuperMotocross Round 2, Texas Motor Speedway by the numbers: Can anyone stop Jett Lawrence?
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants
32 Fantasy Stats, Week 2: Sam Darnold has finally arrived
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Two
Big questions for U.S. and European teams entering 2024 Solheim Cup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bubbieinterview_240911.jpg
‘Bubbie’ makes big entrance at American Dunes
nbc_gt_nordqvist_240911.jpg
Nordqvist has experience on her side for Solheim
nbc_gt_jimmyfallonsegment_240911.jpg
Fallon discusses golf match vs. DJ Khaled

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore signs complete contract, nearly 9 months after initial agreement

  
Published September 11, 2024 02:06 PM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan coach Sherrone Moore has signed his complete contract, nearly nine months after he began working under an initial agreement.

University of Michigan President Santa J. Ono and athletic director Warde Manuel made the announcement.

“He is a proven leader and has been a great ambassador during his seven-plus years representing Michigan,” the school’s leaders said in a joint statement.

When Jim Harbaugh left in late January to take over the San Diego Chargers after leading the Wolverines to a national championship, Moore signed a five-year contract with a starting salary of $5.5 million.

“Our University of Michigan administration led by president Santa Ono and athletic director Warde Manuel has been tremendous throughout this process, and I am excited to have this full contract completed,” Moore said. “Their support for our team is greatly appreciated and all three of us are aligned in our goals for this football program.

“We want the attention to be on the players that work so hard to represent this team and university at the highest level.”

Michigan opened the season with a 30-10 win over Fresno State and is coming off a 31-12 loss to then-No. 3 Texas.

The 17th-ranked Wolverines will play their third of four straight home games against Arkansas State.