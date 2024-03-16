Michigan suspends defensive line coach Gregg Scruggs following drunk driving arrest

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins
Pirates finalize contracts with outfielder Michael A. Taylor and right-hander Domingo Germán
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
‘You!': Fowler demonstrably points out distracting fan
CHINA-BEIJING-SHORT TRACK SPEED SKATING-ISU WORLD CUP-WOMEN'S 1000M FINAL (CN)
Kristen Santos-Griswold, Corinne Stoddard win first U.S. medals at short track worlds in decade

Top Clips

nbc_mcbb_wiscvspurduehl_240316.jpg
MBB Highlights: Wisconsin unseats Purdue
nbc_mcbb_edeybreaksrecord_240316.jpg
Edey breaks Purdue career scoring record
nbc_imsa_deraniflip_240316.jpg
Derani involved in scary crash at Sebring

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins
Pirates finalize contracts with outfielder Michael A. Taylor and right-hander Domingo Germán
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
‘You!': Fowler demonstrably points out distracting fan
CHINA-BEIJING-SHORT TRACK SPEED SKATING-ISU WORLD CUP-WOMEN'S 1000M FINAL (CN)
Kristen Santos-Griswold, Corinne Stoddard win first U.S. medals at short track worlds in decade

Top Clips

nbc_mcbb_wiscvspurduehl_240316.jpg
MBB Highlights: Wisconsin unseats Purdue
nbc_mcbb_edeybreaksrecord_240316.jpg
Edey breaks Purdue career scoring record
nbc_imsa_deraniflip_240316.jpg
Derani involved in scary crash at Sebring

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Michigan suspends defensive line coach Gregg Scruggs following drunk driving arrest

  
Published March 16, 2024 05:20 PM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan defensive line coach Greg Scruggs has been suspended indefinitely while the football program and athletic department review details of his arrest for suspected drunk driving.

Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore said Scruggs made “an unfortunate mistake” in a statement Saturday, about 12 hours after the newly hired assistant was arrested.

“He made no excuses and has taken accountability for his actions,” Moore said.

The 33-year-old Scruggs was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Ann Arbor police.

He was hired by Moore, who replaced Jim Harbaugh when he left to lead the Los Angeles Chargers two months ago.

Scruggs, a former NFL defensive end, coached Wisconsin’s defensive line last season. He was a New York Jets assistant defensive line coach in 2022 following two seasons as an assistant with the Cincinnati Bearcats.

He was a defensive lineman at Louisville from 2008 to 2011, playing for the program for three years while Moore was starting his coaching career as a graduate assistant.

Scruggs, who is from Cincinnati, was drafted by Seattle in the seventh round in 2012 and played in 18 games over four seasons with the Seahawks and Chicago Bears.