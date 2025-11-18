No. 18 Michigan expects to be without injured RB Justice Haynes vs. Maryland and No. 1 Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — No. 18 Michigan does not expect injured running back Justice Haynes to play at Maryland or against top-ranked Ohio State.

Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore said Haynes probably is out for the regular season.

Haynes ran for 857 yards with 7.1 yards per carry and 10 touchdowns in seven games this season. The Alabama transfer has not played since he had 26 carries for 152 yards with two touchdowns on Oct. 25 in a 31-20 win at Michigan State.

He has been on Michigan’s sideline on a scooter, keeping weight off his right foot that was in a protective boot.

Jordan Marshall, the Wolverines’ other standout running back, had 142 yards rushing and two touchdowns before a shoulder injury knocked him out of a 24-22 win over Northwestern. Moore said Marshall’s X-rays were negative, adding he’s day to day.

Bryson Kuzdzal, who had 15 carries for 53 yards against the Wildcats, may become the team’s starting running back.

Michigan (8-2, 6-1 Big Ten) plays Maryland (4-6, 1-6) on the road before hosting rival and top-ranked Ohio State.