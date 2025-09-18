No. 7 Florida State enjoying impressive turnaround heading into matchup with Kent State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State went 2-10 last year and ranked 131st in scoring offense. Kent State, meanwhile, didn’t win a game and was last, 134th, in scoring.

Both teams have enjoyed modest turnarounds heading into their matchup at Doak Campbell Stadium.

FSU coach Mike Norvell hired six new assistant coaches, added nearly 50 new players and stunned Alabama in the opener. The Seminoles (2-0) now are No. 7 in the AP Top 25.

“There has been quality work that’s gone into it to put us in this position,” Norvell said. “The urgency for growth is absolutely there. I think they see the potential. They know the steps that are a necessity for us to become what we’re capable of.”

Mark Carney was Kent State’s offensive coordinator in 2024 before getting elevated to interim head coach in April following the dismissal of Kenni Burns. The Golden Flashes (1-2) ended a 21-game losing streak with a season-opening win over lower-division Merrimack and led Buffalo last week before giving up a touchdown in the final minutes.

“Our competitive depth was outstanding,” said Carney, who used 56 players against Buffalo. “Not a lot of drop-off when you play that many players. That’s a credit to your coaching staff and the way you’re developing players.”

Florida State is favored by 45 1/2 points, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rare air for the Seminoles

Florida State only is the fourth team in the top-25 era (beginning in 1989) to start a season unranked and reach the top 10 by Week 3. The others: Miami in 2009, Texas A&M in 2016 and Miami in 2020. The Seminoles are the highest ranked of the four.

Injury update

Norvell said he’s hopeful sophomore receiver Lawayne McCoy will make his 2025 debut after missing most of preseason camp and the team’s first two games. Norvell considers McCoy a “tier one” receiver.

McCoy’s potential return could be timely considering fellow receiver Squirrel White is questionable after suffering a hand/wrist injury against East Texas A&M.

Kent State starting center Dustyn Morrell has a high-ankle sprain, but his status for the game is unclear.

In a rush

The Seminoles have nine rushing touchdowns in 2025, one more than their 12-game total from a year ago.

Florida State had just 1,079 yards rushing in 2024 and already is more than halfway to that total with 591 yards rushing through two games. The Seminoles lead the ACC in rushing offense, averaging 295.5 yards a game on the ground.

In the mix?

Florida State defensive coordinator Tony White produced top-10 rush defenses at Nebraska in 2023 and 2024. After a 2-0 start and an upset of Alabama, White’s name is in the mix on hot boards for the opening at UCLA.

White is a 2002 graduate of UCLA. The Bruins fired DeShaun Foster last week after an 0-3 start.

Leaning on DeShields

Kent State coaches have used CJ Montes and Dru DeShields at quarterback. DeShields is now the projected starter against Florida State after throwing for 279 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing touchdown against Buffalo.

Touchdown maker

Kent State’s Cade Wolford has seven catches in three games, with four of them being touchdowns. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Wolford leads the nation in yards per reception (31.9).