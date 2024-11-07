 Skip navigation
No. 8 Indiana tries to extend school record perfect mark with rare victory over Michigan

  
Published November 7, 2024 11:49 AM
Elijah Sarratt.

Indiana’s Elijah Sarratt (13) celebrates a long gain during the Indiana versus Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times/Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The defending national champions have struggled primarily because of a low-scoring offense. But Michigan’s defense, as usual, is strong to pose real threat to Indiana. Sure, the Wolverines would love to continue their domination of this series by spoiling Indiana’s pursuit of a Big Ten title — and a playoff berth. And, yes, it’s a rarity to see Indiana with the top 10 ranking and the Michigan unranked.

KEY MATCHUP

Indiana’s ground game vs. Michigan run defense. The Hoosiers are scoring 46.6 points per game, second in the FBS, and it’s not by happenstance. They have one of the nation’s most balanced offenses, too. While Hoosiers QB Kurtis Rourke could be in the Heisman Trophy conversation, Indiana is rushing for 191.9 yards per game. Can Michigan, which allows just 109.3 yards rushing, slow them down?

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Michigan: TE Colston Loveland. As Michigan has mixed and matched quarterbacks this year, Loveland has become the favorite receiver. He leads Michigan with 48 catches for 523 yards and four scores, and he’s been the top pass-catcher in all eight games.

Indiana: WR Elijah Sarratt. While Rourke and RBs Justice Ellison and Ty Son Lawton have garnered attention, Sarratt has kept defenses honest. His 37 receptions, 649 yards, 17.5 yards per catch, and five scores don’t begin to tell the tale. His strong hands and uncanny athleticism has helped keep Indiana marching.

FACTS & FIGURES

Michigan has won 27 of the last 28 games in this series with its only loss since 1988 coming at Indiana during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic-shortened season with limited fans. ... Indiana needs one win to post the first 10-win season in school history and stay atop the Big Ten standings heading into its second bye week. ... Donovan Edwards needs 32 yards receiving to break Anthony Thomas’ school career record for running backs (810 yards). ... Rourke returned from a one-game absence (right thumb surgery) and went 19 of 29 with four TDs in a 47-10 rout at Michigan State. ... Indiana DE Mikail Kamara has had at least one sack in five straight games and now leads all Power 4 players with 9 1/2 in 2024.