Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 0 Xavier Watts, senior safety, likely starter

Listed measurements: 5-foot-11 ¾, 198 pounds.

2023-24 year, eligibility: A senior, Watts has two seasons of eligibility remaining and, if he were to suffer an unfortunate injury, he could use three years to play them thanks to the universal pandemic eligibility waiver overlooking his two-game appearance in 2020 and the usual year of eligibility it would have preserved.

Depth Chart: If Watts puts forth a solid showing this preseason — beginning with today’s first practice — he could be a starter in Dublin. Well, starting in Dublin may be a likelihood regardless, given how his physical game fits against the triple-option, but a September starting role is there for the taking if Watts delivers.

Recruiting: Most of the Big Ten chased the Nebraska native before he joined an intriguing Notre Dame receivers class, at least on paper. Of those three signees, not only is Watts the only one still playing with the Irish, he is the only one still playing FBS football. Former five-star Jordan Johnson entered the transfer portal for a second time this winter, leaving Central Florida, and as best as this space can ascertain, he never found a home. Three-star Jay Brunelle transferred to Yale last year, catching four passes for 106 yards and a touchdown last season.

CAREER TO DATE

Watts saw action in 2020 only because Notre Dame endured a coronavirus outbreak in its locker room. He then moved to linebacker before 2021 and to safety halfway through that season.

His most notable work quickly came against Navy, his linebacker’s build meshing well against the triple-option. Making three tackles kept him in the rotation until Irish star Kyle Hamilton suffered a season-ending injury and Watts needed to play a bit more, totaling 15 tackles as a sophomore on just 88 snaps.

Entering 2022, Watts finally had a position he knew he would stick at. That led to far more playing time and many more contributions, including starting in the season’s final four games.

2020: 2 games.

2021: 11 games; 15 tackles.

2022: 13 games, four starts; 39 tackles with two for loss including one sack and three pass breakups.

QUOTES

Watts knows his own weakness.

“Something that I need to work on is more so coverage, working on man-to-man skills,” he said this spring. “I’d say playmaking, as well. I left a couple plays out there last year that I wish I could get back.”

Some of that is the learning curve of moving from linebacker and, before that, from receiver.

“He has always had the natural instincts, natural athletic ability, all that,” Notre Dame safeties coach Chris O’Leary said. “It just took him a year, year-and-a-half, for that light switch to come on and really grasp what we’re doing on defense.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“Watts’ 15 tackles on only 88 snaps might be an inflated piece of praise, simply given the nature of playing significantly against Navy, but it is still a valid bit to note. Watts has a knack for finding the action.

“That action may blow by him, simply given his lack of experience, especially compared to Joseph, fifth-years DJ Brown and Houston Griffith, and junior Ramon Henderson. That will be the risk of playing Watts, while his eagerness to hit the ball carrier is the reward.

“With those other options around, Watts’ time should remain limited in 2022. Plodding offenses will best cater to his skill set, presumably Cal, Stanford and Navy more than any other opponents.

“In just those three games, Watts may approach last year’s 15 tackles. By no means does his inexperience condemn him to the bench. The Irish will recognize the cure to that inexperience is playing time, gleaned whenever possible.”

2023 OUTLOOK

Watts finds the ball. There is no doubt about that. In just 304 snaps last year, he made 39 tackles. If he had maintained that kind of rate across a starter’s workload, Watts may have led Notre Dame in takedowns last season.

That could be the case this year, dethroning back-to-back tackling leader JD Bertrand.

Watts will not dabble at receiver this preseason, no matter how bad the depth concerns may be this time around. (Let’s not speculate what it would take to knock the Irish back down to only five healthy receivers.) The defensive coaching staff successfully lobbied against that move last August for a reason: They see what Watts could be at safety.

He could be a constant around the ball, and from a probability perspective, anyone around the ball that much should produce a few chaos plays, and that will be how Watts most impacts the 2023 season, no matter how many tackles he makes.

Officially a Notre Dame alumni☘️ pic.twitter.com/TjA9VHXBtj — Xavier Watts (@xavierwatts6) May 21, 2023

DOWN THE ROAD

Watts would need to have an utterly prolific season to head to the NFL next spring. He simply has not put together enough film in his career to jump already. But with two years as a starter, Watts could grow into an NFL possibility.

He is undersized, so he will never be what the NFL wants most, but Watts’ natural instincts could move him up some draft boards.

Only sixth-year DJ Brown will be out of eligibility after this season among Notre Dame’s safeties, so Watts should have tested running buddies on the back end, allowing both players to indulge more in aggressive playmaking.

