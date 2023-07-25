Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Ohio State transfer defensive end
Listed measurements: 6-foot-4 ½, 255 pounds.
2023-24 year, eligibility: A fifth-year graduate transfer, Jean-Baptiste has only this season of eligibility remaining. He would have it regardless of the universal pandemic eligibility waiver, given Jean-Baptiste played in only four games in 2020. Then again, the Buckeyes played only six regular-season games that year.
Depth Chart: Notre Dame will want to have a heavy defensive line rotation since it enters the preseason lacking any clear-cut star, and it will have that luxury at “Big” end with Jean-Baptiste and fifth-year Nana Osafo-Mensah working together. Which will emerge as the starter will be one of the more intriguing thoughts of preseason practices, even though both will certainly play plenty.
Recruiting: A four-star recruit and the No. 30 outside linebacker in the class of 2018, Jean-Baptiste held scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Nebraska coming out of high school. Four years later, back in the recruitment phase, he narrowed his choices to Notre Dame, Mississippi and Texas, none of which chased him back then.
Jean-Baptiste called his more recent decision a “gut-wrenching” one, opting for the Irish, partly because they were the only one of those programs to have reached a College Football Playoff, let alone two.
Former Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste said he chose Notre Dame over Ole Miss and Texas as a transfer portal recruit.— Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) February 10, 2023
Why?
“Notre Dame, for me, if you want to obtain a goal and be really focused on it, come here.”
He’s fitting in with the Fighting Irish nicely. pic.twitter.com/Phi1YCHUBK
CAREER TO DATE
Jean-Baptiste struggled to crack the starting lineup at Ohio State, its defensive line annually one of the best position groups in the country, yet he did consistently play after moving from linebacker to defensive end early on in his Columbus career.
2019: 7 games; 14 tackles with 1.5 sacks.
2020: 4 games; six tackles with two for loss including one sack and one fumble recovered.
2021: 9 games; 12 tackles with two for loss including 1.5 sacks.
2022: 13 games; 19 tackles with 4.5 for loss including four sacks.
QUOTES
Part of the “gut-wrenching” aspect of his decision this winter was Jean-Baptiste was also considering jumping to the NFL, or at least trying to. A handful of sacks last season plus strong testing times may have drawn some notice.
“At the time, it was still like, ‘Alright, do I really want to come back to college football or do I just declare?’” he said in the winter. “... I could have declared this year, but then I felt like I was leaving so much more behind.”
WHAT WAS PROJECTED WHEN JEAN-BAPTISTE COMMITTED TO NOTRE DAME
“At 6-foot-5 and about 250 pounds, Jean-Baptiste may seem too lean to be Notre Dame’s ‘Big’ end, but that should be his initial destination in South Bend, presumably opposite rising senior Jordan Botelho at Vyper.
“The Irish need new starters at both positions to replace Justin Ademilola and Isaiah Foskey, respectively. Rising senior Rylie Mills worked some as a ‘Big’ end, but he may be wanted back on the interior to supplement the suddenly shallow position there, as well. Thus, Jean-Baptiste’s edge-rushing skills should fit well opposite Botelho’s natural aggression.”
RELATED READING: DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste working to be an answer for Notre Dame
2023 OUTLOOK
It would be unfair to call Jean-Baptiste a pass-rush specialist. Defensive linemen do not contribute as seniors at Ohio State if they are that one-dimensional. But it is the stronger half of his game, and given Osafo-Mensah’s overall physicality, passing-specific downs may be where Jean-Baptiste makes his biggest impact for Notre Dame this season.
Think back a few years. Khalid Kareem would move inside to tackle on third-and-longs, allowing the Irish to have him, Daelin Hayes and Ade Ogundeji all charging the passer with their ears pinned back. At 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds, Kareem could handle tackle duties on clear passing downs, demanding enough respect from the offensive line that at least one of Ogundeji or Hayes would face a single blocker.
Osafo-Mensah is listed at 6-foot-3 ⅛ and 260 pounds. He could serve a similar role, allowing Jean-Baptiste and Botelho to rush from the edges.
That is hardly manufacturing a pass rush; that is simply using the personnel available. And Notre Dame would not have it available without Jean-Baptiste’s transfer. Behind him and Osafo-Mensah at “Big” end are only freshmen Brenan Vernon and Armel Mukam. As much as both have already elicited offseason praises, expecting either to contribute during a difficult October stretch would be overly ambitious.
Jean-Baptiste will play beyond those passing-specific moments, simply to be sure neither he nor Osafo-Mensah wears out. But look for a handful of sacks to be what is remembered from Jean-Baptiste’s single South Bend season.
Welcome to ND ☘️💈 - javontae jean-baptiste! pic.twitter.com/3gYgfyJjfl— julioscutz (@julioscutz) January 16, 2023
DOWN THE ROAD
Some metrics considered Jean-Baptiste to be a prolificly effective pass rusher last season, small sample size aside. If he proves that true in 2023, then he just may hear his name called in the NFL draft yet.
