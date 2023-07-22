Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 5 Cam Hart, fifth-year cornerback, coming off another shoulder injury

Listed measurements: 6-foot-2 ½, 202 pounds.

2023-24 year, eligibility: A fifth-year veteran, Hart has two seasons of eligibility remaining thanks to first preserving a year of eligibility as a freshman and then the universal pandemic eligibility waiver rendering his eight appearances in 2020 moot in terms of this eligibility clock.

Depth Chart: As long as he is healthy, Hart will be Notre Dame’s starting field (wide side) cornerback, backed up by either sophomore Jaden Mickey or senior Clarence Lewis.

Recruiting: Recruited as a receiver before flipping sides of the ball early in his freshman season, Hart was sought by most of the Northeast, choosing the Irish over Virginia, Virginia Tech and Boston College.

CAREER TO DATE

The phrase “shoulder concerns” or “shoulder injuries” or “a history of shoulder problems” will pop up throughout any discussion of Hart, beginning with his freshman season. After moving to cornerback, a shoulder injury cut short his initial assimilation to the new position.

He then backed up Nick McCloud as the boundary cornerback in 2020, never playing much as McCloud excelled as a one-year graduate transfer, but Hart impressed enough to be assured a starting role entering 2021. Taking more than 700 snaps as a first-time starter, Hart never blinked.

When Benjamin Morrison burst onto the scene last year, Notre Dame suddenly had two viable cornerbacks, only for Hart to miss the last two games of the season with another shoulder injury, one that prevented him from jumping into the NFL and somewhat dampened any genuine chance the Irish had against USC’s prolific offense. Given he took part in the Senior Day festivities before the home finale against Boston College, the same afternoon the injury occurred, it was clear Hart was at least considering an NFL foray.

2019: 3 games.

2020: 8 games; 3 tackles with two passes broken up.

2021: 13 games, 10 starts; 42 tackles with four for loss and nine passes broken up as well as two interceptions.

2022: 11 games, 10 starts; 25 tackles with three for loss and four passes broken up.

QUOTES

Hart missed all of the 2023 spring while rehabbing his shoulder, a third spring — of his possible four — lost to injury or pandemic.

“The shoulder is doing really well,” Hart said in mid-April. “I have all my flexibility back, just have to get my strength back at this point.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“A shoulder injury cost Hart the 2022 spring. That does not spark the concern that came from losing the 2020 spring when he needed development, but it does warrant mentioning as shoulder injuries are some of the more problematic in modern football. Hart’s should be alright, but it is something to keep in mind if he struggles in 2022.

“Struggles should not be anticipated. Hart’s acclaim has gained steam this offseason, even with him missing the spring. His rapid development — rapid considering how little defensive experience he had entering the 2020 season — suggests a shutdown season could be on the precipice.

“As well as McCloud played in 2020, the Irish have not had a veritable shutdown corner since Julian Love in 2018. Hart becoming one could give new Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden freedom to have some fun with designs.

“Even if Hart only has a strong season, he should allow Golden some flexibility. Hart worked at field cornerback for a chunk of last season. That interchangeability will help the Irish disguise some coverages, and that momentary hesitation from an opposing quarterback should be all the Notre Dame defensive line needs.”

2023 OUTLOOK

There comes a point when the repeated use of “if healthy” and “when healthy” feels cruel, but such frequency is applicable to Hart as he comes off a third shoulder injury (left then right and now left again) in about four years. The joint is a chronic trouble at this point, but when it is not plaguing Hart, he is one of the better cornerbacks in the country.

There has not been hype around him in that tone for a few reasons. The shoulder, for one, has robbed him of preseason buzz, and that is often needed for in-season praise in college football. For another, in Hart’s first season impressing, Notre Dame lacked a clear and solid cornerback on the other side of the field, giving quarterbacks an out as they tried to avoid Hart and safety Kyle Hamilton. Then last year and this summer, Benjamin Morrison has snagged all the spotlight.

Morrison’s rise puts more pressure on Hart. Not to match him, but to close the out for opposing quarterbacks. If Hart plays to his healthy capability, then the Irish might have one of the top cornerback duos in the country. That will utterly stifle most quarterbacks on the roster.

Ohio State is expected to turn to first-year starter Kyle McCord, a junior, at quarterback. A former four-star recruit with all sorts of recruiting accolades, McCord’s first genuine challenge will come at Notre Dame Stadium on Sept. 23. If Hart is at his healthy best, then he and Morrison could fluster McCord.

Alternatively, USC’s Caleb Williams may take those well-covered moments to once again torture the Irish defensive line with his scrambles on Oct. 14. Saying that will reflect well on Hart’s coverage may come across as pyrrhic praise, but it does not mean it would be inaccurate.

DOWN THE ROAD

While everyone in a gold helmet should be amped for those two primetime (on NBC!) games, Hart should be more than most. His shoulder issues demand he head to the NFL when he is next healthy entering an offseason. He would have this past winter if not for the injury.

Stepping up against those two offenses would warrant notice in NFL front offices. Hart’s length and experience should make him a draft pick, if training staffs sign off on his shoulder.

