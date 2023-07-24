Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 2 DJ Brown, sixth-year safety, possible two-year starter

Listed measurements: 6-foot-⅜, 200 pounds.

2023-24 year, eligibility: A sixth-year veteran, this will certainly be Brown’s final collegiate season.

Depth Chart: The transfer of Antonio Carter from Rhode Island could push Brown to the second string. Of the four veteran safeties in play — seniors Xavier Watts and Ramon Henderson the other two — only Watts looks like a clear starter. The other three will compete this preseason to join him.

Recruiting: An Under Armour All-American, Brown held off on signing with Virginia during the December signing period back in 2017 despite his long commitment to the Cavaliers. A Maryland native, he eventually reopened his recruitment and picked Notre Dame over Cal and Northwestern while also holding offers from Clemson, Ohio State and South Carolina.

CAREER TO DATE

Brown’s career began as a reserve cornerback before becoming a reserve safety as a sophomore. He logged more than 200 snaps in 2020 as Kyle Hamilton’s backup, and then when Hamilton suffered a season-ending injury in October of 2021, Brown picked up more playing time.

With Hamilton sidelined, the Irish moved cornerback Ramon Henderson to safety, where he obviously remains, and he quickly started in front of Brown. But the veteran stayed engaged, helping Henderson from the sidelines.

Brown moved back in front of Henderson in 2022, starting alongside Brandon Joseph for most of the season.

2018: 1 game.2019: 9 games; seven tackles.2020: 12 games, 1 start; eight tackles with two passes broken up.2021: 12 games, 1 start; 42 tackles with one for loss, three interceptions and four passes broken up.2022: 13 games, 10 starts; 48 tackles with an assisted one for loss and two passes broken up.

QUOTES

Brown’s return in 2023 was far from a certainty given he will have to re-earn his starting role. He knew as much; Watts’s ascension has been rapid since moving to safety from linebacker and before that from receiver. Henderson’s growth has not been as quick, but it has been relatively steady. Yet, Brown remains in South Bend.

“It’s a confidence in himself that the way he plays the game and the plays he makes, he will always find a way on the field,” Irish safeties coach Chris O’Leary said in early April. “We talk all the time about unit strength and having a deep room from ones, twos and threes. We’re going to play four guys; it has been that way for 2-3 years, and it will continue to be that way.

“He knows that and knew that this year, coming out and making plays on the ball, being physical and tackling will give him a shot at the next level.”

If Brown makes plays on the ball, it will most likely be the result of presnap recognition.

“He’s an extremely smart player,” O’Leary said. “The plays he makes because of what he sees is about to happen get faster and faster. He will see things before they happen from the offense where some of us on the sidelines are like, ‘Holy cow, that’s an amazing play.’”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“For someone who made three interceptions last season, Brown’s play is oddly unmemorable. Perhaps that is a good thing from a safety, an indicator he was not beaten often. But the best safeties make so many plays they cannot be forgotten.

“That will most likely be Joseph this season, with his running buddy the more stable of the two safeties, thus allowing the Northwestern transfer some free-range liberties. That may be a scenario ideally-suited for Brown, given the greatest critique of his 2021 was that it was not particularly noticeable.

“Henderson’s greater length and sprinter’s speed, though, give him a higher ceiling.

“Regardless, Brown should play. Even when Henderson started the final four games last year, Brown played plenty. And as noted regarding Henderson’s interception at Virginia, Brown impacted the game even when he was off the field.”

2023 OUTLOOK

Make no mistake: Carter is an FBS-level safety. He could start and excel for Notre Dame.

But Brown is an experienced FBS-level safety, and that higher floor could give him an edge in the preseason. With more than 1,100 career snaps, Brown knows where to be, knows where others should be and knows how to make the most of those positionings.

He is not the most physically gifted of the Irish safeties. Watts is far more physical, and Henderson is both faster and longer. But Brown’s understanding of everything in front of him gives him an advantage.

Brown has never been a sure tackler, so he may be subbed out on obvious rushing downs, cutting into his total workload. That would keep the reserves more engaged, as well.

DOWN THE ROAD

Few players require two winters of “So-and-so will return” headlines, but Brown did. Two years ago, he was considering the transfer portal.

“We had that discussion of what was best for him,” O’Leary said.

This past winter, Brown was considering the NFL.

“Going into this one, it was more so, ‘Do you want to shoot your shot at the NFL or come back?’”

Brown’s shot will come in the spring of 2024, and he will have to make some plays this season to strengthen his film before improving his testing numbers with specific training after this season.

