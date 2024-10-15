 Skip navigation
Dan Lanning
Too many men: No. 2 Oregon purposely induced late penalty in win over No. 4 Ohio State
Cam Rising
Utah QB Cam Rising out for the season, true freshman Isaac Wilson named starter
NCAA Womens Basketball: Mississippi at South Carolina
South Carolina ranked No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25 preseason poll with UConn, USC, Texas and UCLA

Top Clips

nbc_golf_andeews_241015.jpg
Highlights: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 2
nbc_pl_bestassistshistory_241015.jpg
Highlights: Best assists in Premier League history
nbc_cbb_minnesotambb_hcjohnsonint_241015.jpg
Johnson growing ‘a culture of winning’ with UMN

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has eye injury after ‘run-in’ with his cattle

  
Published October 15, 2024 12:29 PM
Mike Gundy

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy walks off the field in the second half during an NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN/NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said that he “had a run-in” with his cattle, leaving him with an eye injury that caused him to hold his weekly media conference on Zoom without a camera.

“I’ve got a bad eye that I didn’t think would be particularly enjoyable for people when they were looking at my pretty face in a live interview,” Gundy joked. “But more importantly, it’s full of blood, and I get dizzy. So it’s not easy to be upright and be in a normal function. But other than that, I’m doing great.”

Gundy’s Cowboys are 3-3 heading into a game at No. 13 BYU. If he was a player, he’d likely be listed as probable on an injury report.

“I’m fine, and it should get better every day,” he said. “Hopefully it’ll get a little better. But I’m fine. I’m working the same hours. I mean, it’s no big deal. I just didn’t think it was very appealing.”