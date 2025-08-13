Oregon suspends receiver Jurrion Dickey

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon coach Dan Lanning announced that wide receiver Jurrion Dickey has been suspended indefinitely.

Dickey, a former five-star recruit, has played in 15 games in two years with the Ducks, but has only had two catches for 14 yards.

Lanning did not specify the reasons for Dickey’s suspension, but said the team has two team rules, “be respectful, be on time.”

“There’s some pieces of that where I felt like he needed a break from us and we needed a break from that so we could focus on what’s in front of us right now,” Lanning said. “Wishing him nothing but the best, as far as success and want to see him get back to where he can be a contributor somewhere; that might be here. That might be somewhere else.”

The Ducks were ranked No. 7 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll. The team was already thin at wide receiver with the loss of Evan Stewart, the Ducks’ top returner who injured his knee in the offseason and could miss the season.

Florida State transfer Malik Benson, senior Gary Bryant Jr. and redshirt juniors Kyler Kasper and Justius Lowe are expected to help fill the void.