 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Scott Stricklin
Florida AD Scott Stricklin says rules allow him to be ‘very thorough’ with coaching search
Jackson Arnold
Auburn QBs Jackson Arnold and Ashton Daniels will split practice reps before facing Arkansas
Steve Sarkisian
Steve Sarkisian says he needs to do ‘a better job’ with struggling offense for No. 22 Longhorns

Top Clips

nbc_plp_harrymaguire_251021.jpg
PL RAW: Maguire stuns Anfield in dramatic win
nbc_plp_xgpartb_251021.jpg
PL Masterclass: Crystal Palace’s prolific Mateta
nbc_plp_xgpartc_251021.jpg
Reflecting on Ange’s short tenure at Forest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Scott Stricklin
Florida AD Scott Stricklin says rules allow him to be ‘very thorough’ with coaching search
Jackson Arnold
Auburn QBs Jackson Arnold and Ashton Daniels will split practice reps before facing Arkansas
Steve Sarkisian
Steve Sarkisian says he needs to do ‘a better job’ with struggling offense for No. 22 Longhorns

Top Clips

nbc_plp_harrymaguire_251021.jpg
PL RAW: Maguire stuns Anfield in dramatic win
nbc_plp_xgpartb_251021.jpg
PL Masterclass: Crystal Palace’s prolific Mateta
nbc_plp_xgpartc_251021.jpg
Reflecting on Ange’s short tenure at Forest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

QB Behren Morton is still day to day for No. 14 Texas Tech after missing a game

  
Published October 21, 2025 12:52 PM
Georgia, ASU hand first losses to Ole Miss, TTU
October 18, 2025 10:55 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry break down Ole Miss and Texas Tech both taking their first losses of the season, discussing how Georgia and Arizona State were able to come out with victories.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton remains day to day after missing a game for the first time this season with a knee injury, and defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard is out at least the rest of the regular season following ankle surgery, coach Joey McGuire said.

Morton didn’t play in the Red Raiders’ 26-22 loss to Arizona State after re-injuring his right knee against Kansas.

Texas Tech’s first loss dropped the Red Raiders (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) seven spots to No. 14 in the AP Top 25. They are home against Oklahoma State (1-6, 0-4).

The 42-17 victory over Kansas was the third time this season Morton exited due to an injury and Will Hammond came on to finish the win. Hammond made his first start of the year against the Sun Devils and led a drive to a 22-19 lead before Arizona State answered in the final two minutes.

Morton first injured the knee in a 67-7 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the season opener. McGuire described it then as a hyperextended knee, and said it was the same injury when Morton was knocked out against the Jayhawks.

The other injury for Morton came in a victory at Utah when he took a hard hit to the helmet.

Gill-Howard was carted off the field against Kansas with an air cast on his lower left leg. The school said he had surgery last week and would be out indefinitely.

Gill-Howard is a transfer from Northern Illinois whose career started at Division II Upper Iowa. He is part of a vaunted class of 21 transfers that has helped Texas Tech develop one of the best defenses in the country.