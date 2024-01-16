 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Indiana
Zach Edey comes up big again and leads No. 2 Purdue past rival Indiana 87-66
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning GM says Steven Stamkos will remain with team at least through the end of the season
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Round One
Tee times, groupings for LPGA and celebrities at HGV TOC

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_purduevindhl_240116.jpg
MBB Highlights: Edey, Purdue handle rival Indiana
nbc_cbb_edgeintvandanalysis_240116.jpg
Edey expects Purdue to improve on Indiana win
nbc_dakar_stage9_240116.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Dakar Rally - Stage 9

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: San Jose State’s Brent Brennan agrees to 5-year deal to be Arizona’s next coach

  
Published January 16, 2024 01:13 PM

Arizona has agreed to a five-year contract with San Jose State’s Brent Brennan to be the Wildcats’ next coach, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the school was preparing an official announcement.

Brennan replaces Jedd Fisch, who left for Washington, and is the latest domino to fall since Nick Saban announced his retirement at Alabama.

Washington’s Kalen DeBoer was hired to replace Saban, Fisch replaced DeBoer two days later and Arizona hired Brennan two days after that.

Brennan was a candidate for the Arizona job when the school hired Fisch after the 2020 season.

He spent the past seven seasons at San Jose State, leading the Spartans to three bowl games in the last four seasons, including the 2020 Arizona Bowl in Tucson. He went 34-48 at San Jose State, a program that has struggled to sustain success during its time in the Mountain West Conference.

Brennan is the first coach to lead San Jose State to three bowl games He also had stints as an assistant coach at Oregon State and Cal Poly and was a graduate assistant at Arizona in 2000.