 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Colorado Black & Gold Spring Game
Deion Sanders and his coaching staff at Colorado boast a combined 160 years of NFL experience
NFL: San Francisco 49ers Training Camp
Christian McCaffrey fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Minnesota Lynx v Dallas Wings
Maddy Siegrist returns from knee injury, set to play for Wings against New York

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_rareviewv2_250805.jpg
Team RRL ‘make huge statement’ at Road America
nbc_cfb_big10_uclafosterintv_250805.jpg
Foster ‘looking forward’ to Iamaleava coming home
nbc_cfb_big10_msusmithintv_250805.jpg
Smith: ‘We want to be a place of development’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Colorado Black & Gold Spring Game
Deion Sanders and his coaching staff at Colorado boast a combined 160 years of NFL experience
NFL: San Francisco 49ers Training Camp
Christian McCaffrey fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Minnesota Lynx v Dallas Wings
Maddy Siegrist returns from knee injury, set to play for Wings against New York

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_rareviewv2_250805.jpg
Team RRL ‘make huge statement’ at Road America
nbc_cfb_big10_uclafosterintv_250805.jpg
Foster ‘looking forward’ to Iamaleava coming home
nbc_cfb_big10_msusmithintv_250805.jpg
Smith: ‘We want to be a place of development’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Texas takes top spot in USA Today preseason coaches poll, leading nine SEC teams

  
Published August 5, 2025 08:18 PM
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 10 CFP Semifinal Cotton Bowl Classic - Texas v Ohio State

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 10: Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (#16) warms up during the CFP Semifinal Cotton Bowl Classic football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns on January 10, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas holds the top spot in the USA Today preseason coaches football poll released on Monday.

The Longhorns received 28 of the 67 first-place votes. Defending national champion Ohio State is No. 2 after receiving 20 first-place votes and the Buckeyes are followed by No. 3 Penn State, No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Notre Dame.

Texas leads nine Southeastern Conference teams in the poll.

Clemson is the top team from the Atlantic Coast Conference at No. 6, with No. 7 Oregon, No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 LSU and No. 10 Miami (Fla.) following the Tigers.

Arizona State is the highest-ranked Big 12 team at No. 11. Boise State, at No. 25, is the only Group of Five team in the poll.

The Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll will be released on Aug. 11.