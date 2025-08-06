Texas takes top spot in USA Today preseason coaches poll, leading nine SEC teams

Texas holds the top spot in the USA Today preseason coaches football poll released on Monday.

The Longhorns received 28 of the 67 first-place votes. Defending national champion Ohio State is No. 2 after receiving 20 first-place votes and the Buckeyes are followed by No. 3 Penn State, No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Notre Dame.

Texas leads nine Southeastern Conference teams in the poll.

Clemson is the top team from the Atlantic Coast Conference at No. 6, with No. 7 Oregon, No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 LSU and No. 10 Miami (Fla.) following the Tigers.

Arizona State is the highest-ranked Big 12 team at No. 11. Boise State, at No. 25, is the only Group of Five team in the poll.

The Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll will be released on Aug. 11.