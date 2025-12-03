Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire gets new contract before Big 12 title game, likely playoff

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech has reached an agreement on a new contract with coach Joey McGuire only days before the fifth-ranked Red Raiders play in the Big 12 championship game, and then almost certainly the 12-team College Football Playoff.

The school said Tuesday that the deal will extend McGuire through the 2032 season and include a significant pay raise. The new contract will be finalized in the coming days.

McGuire, who is 34-17 in his four seasons, will make $6.5 million next season, with increases of $100,000 per year and topping out at $7.1 million for the 2032 season, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. McGuire can also earn up to $1.2 million in bonuses each year.

“I’ve said it countless times but my family and I love Lubbock, this university and this fan base,” McGuire said in a statement. “We expect to continue to elevate this program where appearances in the Big 12 title game, like this Saturday, and the College Football Playoff are expected on an annual basis.”

Texas Tech (11-1) plays No. 11 BYU (11-1, No. 11 CFP) on Saturday after making the Big 12 championship game for the first time in the league’s 30 seasons.

The Red Raiders moved up one spot to No. 4 in the penultimate CFP rankings Tuesday night, which would put them in position for a first-round bye if they remain in the top four when the final rankings come out Sunday. They appear to be a lock for a playoff spot no matter the outcome of the Big 12 game, and would host a first-round game if they finish fifth through eighth.

McGuire’s new contract will replace a $26.6 million, six-year deal that he got in 2022 at the end of his first season. That deal also included annual $100,000 increases, and was set to peak at $4.6 million in 2028.

“We believe the future of Texas Tech Football has never been brighter under coach McGuire’s leadership,” athletic director Kirby Hocutt said. “Our success this season is not a one-year plan. We fully intend to be an annual contender in the Big 12 Conference with our eyes on the College Football Playoff each and every season. We have the right leader in Coach McGuire to keep elevating this program, and this contract extension is a reflection of our investment in sustaining this success for years to come.”