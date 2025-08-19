Texas Tech transfer running back Quinten Joyner sustains season-ending knee injury

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech running back Quinten Joyner, part of the heralded class of 22 transfers for the Red Raiders, sustained a season-ending knee injury in a scrimmage, coach Joey McGuire said on the school’s podcast.

McGuire said Joyner’s injury was a “noncontact deal,” after the sophomore went down during the scrimmage at Jones AT&T Stadium.

“I hate it so much for him,” McGuire said on the school-produced “What’s Next!” podcast. “Just because of how well he has done in the spring, summer and camp. He has really come in here and been a pro.”

Joyner, a Southern California transfer who went to high school in Texas, was expected to be part of a potential rotation as No. 23 Texas Tech tries to replace Tahj Brooks. The school’s all-time leading rusher was taken in the sixth round of the NFL draft by Cincinnati.

Joyner entered preseason camp atop a depth chart that included two more sophomores in J’Koby Williams and Cameron Dickey.

Williams had 123 yards rushing, including a 54-yard touchdown, in last season’s 39-26 Liberty Bowl loss to Arkansas after Brooks opted out of the game. Williams and Dickey were part of the same recruiting class at Texas Tech.

As a redshirt freshman at USC in 2024, Joyner rushed for 478 yards and three touchdowns. He was part of what was considered one of the most expensive hauls from the transfer portal in the offseason.

The Red Raiders open the season Aug. 30 at home against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.