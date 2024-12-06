 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Juan Soto
Juan Soto could decide on his next team this weekend
Juan Soto
Will Juan Soto top Shohei Ohtani’s deal? In the era of deferred money, it might depend on the math
Liam McNeeley
Freshmen Liam McNeeley and Sarah Strong thriving under the pressure of playing for UConn

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241206.jpg
Jeudy’s over on receptions top Week 14 best bets
nbc_ffhh_waivers_241206.jpg
Grab Titans’ Levis off waivers ahead of Sunday
nbc_ffhh_injuries_241206.jpg
Hall, Walker headline key Week 14 NFL injuries

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Juan Soto
Juan Soto could decide on his next team this weekend
Juan Soto
Will Juan Soto top Shohei Ohtani’s deal? In the era of deferred money, it might depend on the math
Liam McNeeley
Freshmen Liam McNeeley and Sarah Strong thriving under the pressure of playing for UConn

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241206.jpg
Jeudy’s over on receptions top Week 14 best bets
nbc_ffhh_waivers_241206.jpg
Grab Titans’ Levis off waivers ahead of Sunday
nbc_ffhh_injuries_241206.jpg
Hall, Walker headline key Week 14 NFL injuries

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Utah State hires Bronco Mendenhall to be football coach

  
Published December 6, 2024 01:09 PM
Bronco Mendenhall

Sep 14, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; New Mexico Lobos head coach Bronco Mendenhall during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images

John Reed/John Reed-Imagn Images

LOGAN, Utah — Bronco Mendenhall has agreed to a six-year deal to become the football coach at Utah State, the school announced.

The 58-year-old Mendenhall comes to Aggies from New Mexico, where he guided the Lobos to a 5-7 mark in his first and only season at the school. New Mexico led the Mountain West Conference in total offense under Mendenhall, generating 484.2 yards per game.

Before coaching at New Mexico, Mendenhall spent six seasons at Virginia and 11 seasons at BYU. He has a 140-88 career record in 18 seasons as a head coach.

My passion is developing young people and transforming football programs to reach their full potential,” Mendenhall said in a release. “Utah State provides a great opportunity to do both and allows a family focus that is essential to me and (my wife) Holly. We look forward to adding to Utah State’s rich tradition and striving for football excellence.”

Mendenhall joins a Utah State program that has had three straight losing seasons since winning its only Mountain West Conference championship in 2021. The Aggies went 4-8 this past season under interim head coach Nate Dreiling. Dreiling took over the program after head coach Blake Anderson was fired in July after three seasons for alleged non-compliance with university rules regarding the reporting of complaints of sexual misconduct.

Mendenhall gained a reputation for quickly turning around programs during previous stops at BYU and Virginia. He guided the Cougars to back-to-back Mountain West titles in 2006 and 2007 during his second and third season in Provo. Then, after going to Virginia in 2016, Mendenhall led the Cavaliers to their first Orange Bowl in 2019.

Mendenhall took a two-year hiatus from coaching after stepping down at Virginia in 2021 until signing a five-year deal with New Mexico last December. He quickly guided the Lobos to their most wins in a season since 2016.