Elite QBs impress in front of Rivals analysts



The Rivals analyst team evaluated three of the nation’s top quarterbacks in person over the weekend. Here are their major takeaways from what they saw.

Ty Hawkins Rivals.com



“Hawkins led IMG Academy to a strong win over one of Florida’s top prep programs in Cocoa High School. He was a pass-first threat in this one, working through his progressions toward an efficient night. The SMU commitment completed 13 of his 16 attempts for 145 yards and three touchdowns. The threat of his legs also helped to get the overall run game going, another sign of his decision-making prowess in running the read-option correctly well more than not. “Hawkins’ footwork in the pocket is a very impressive watch in-person. He transitions with ease and can shift his weight toward the target seemingly more efficiently than most. It combines with strong anticipation to form an accurate game, especially in the short to intermediate levels. We also liked the trigger Hawkins showed when under duress, maximizing his short stature with throws including various release points successfully. “Even in more of a ‘game manager’ role instead of his usual dual-threat, Hawkins was ultra impressive in his third outing with IMG Academy. He is poised, in control and efficient relative to what is asked of him.” - Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr.

Quinn Murphy



“Murphy looks the part with a 6-foot-3 frame that will continue to add mass in the future with development in the weight room. Facing a quality opponent on Friday night, Murphy had a strong performance in a high-scoring loss. The Baylor commit plays a patient and anticipatory style of dishing out the ball. He has a smooth delivery and loves to take chances down the field. He processes what is in front of him and even when he misses, he does so in a way where defenders can not make a play on the ball. “Murphy hit big in a variety of ways to find the end zone. He connected on four touchdowns which came via a back pylon toss in the red zone, a deep crosser from 50-plus yards out, a quick slant on the goal line and a quick-hitting stop route, where his wideout shook a defender and took roughly 75 yards. Murphy also displayed a strong and natural creativity when plays break down. He is adept at extending plays and maneuvering in short spaces while keeping his eyes downfield and directing traffic. Several drives were saved or extended simply with the athleticism and IQ of Murphy understanding what was happening down the field and around him. “What I like most about Murphy is the poise and calmness in situations of both adversity and intensity. He is constantly looking for how to exploit a defense and takes advantage of opportunities given to him. Despite his defense struggling to contain opposing playmakers, Murphy managed to keep his team in the fight until the end.” - Rivals national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson

Tavien St. Clair Nick Lucero/Rivals.com



“St. Clair’s meteoric rise was capped with him becoming the No. 1 player in the Rivals250 during the last rankings refresh. So I was eager to see him play in person. It wasn’t great weather as it rained for most of the night but that didn’t stop the five-star from impressing. “The Ohio State commit was responsible for three total touchdowns in the game including a nice keeper on a zone read play. His athleticism has become an underrated part of his game at this point but don’t mistake his desire to play from the pocket to mean that he can’t move. He threw the ball well on the run during the game, too. “What really separates St. Clair from his peers is his ability to both quickly process, throw the ball with power or touch if needed. We saw that this summer during events and I saw it in person during his game. The intangibles are also off the charts for St. Clair. He’s a leader on his team and people could not stop coming up to me on Friday night to talk about how great of a kid he is. His leadership skills and work ethic make him easy to bet on as the No. 1 prospect in the Rivals250.” - Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.