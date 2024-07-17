LSU pulls a stunner for five-star recruit DJ Pickett

Like Pickett, each is tabbed as the top prospect in their respective state, too.

The Tigers edged in-state Miami and Oregon , both holding considerable momentum at different points of Pickett’s recruitment, in what will be considered a surprise commitment for many.

The five-star secondary recruit and top-ranked athlete in the Rivals250 announced his commitment to LSU on Wednesday evening.



Pickett has long talked about the ability to make an early impact, in addition to the chance to play both ways, as a major factor for the winning program. Throw in the need to aid the roster versus a want, he says, and the expectations will be sky high the moment the five-star sets foot on a college campus.

Zephyrhills (Fla.) High School coach Nick Carroll, who played with and was around Damien Pickett in high school and college, has long known of the rare athleticism his former teammate’s son will bring at the Power Four level.

“When I first saw him, I thought he was way longer than I thought he was,” Carroll said. “To see him grow into where he is now...6-foot-4, 180 pounds...it’s been special. He’s got so much length, once he gets his hands on you...to have those measurables but to also have hips and feet like you’re 5-10 is very unique. It doesn’t come around very often.

“In and out of his breaks and his drive down, and he can run a 10.6 100...there’s a lot of attributes he has that are considered elite. I’ve been coaching for 21 years and have never had one with as much in his skill set as he has.”

Pickett isn’t a big social media guy and rarely agrees to interviews, but it doesn’t minimize the potential he brings at the next level.

Carroll says he is still the leader on his high school team despite being the most coveted recruit in ZHS history.

“He’s an introvert, a guy that stays close to his heart,” he said. “He competes at a high level. Makes kids around him want to beat him, they are constantly trying to get better to beat him. It creates a high level of competitiveness and culture. But he still jokes around and smiles, he’s still a kid.

“He’s not the rah-rah guy who is gonna hype up the locker room, but his play will do a lot of speaking for the words that he doesn’t say.”

Raymond had long prioritized Pickett, beginning during his time courting him at Florida before the longtime secondary coach took a job under Kelly back in January.

The Tiger buzz had rarely died down since.