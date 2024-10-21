Midwest Spotlight: Four intriguing two-team recruiting battles

We’ve reached the time of year where offer lists begin to dwindle as commitment dominoes start to fall. The situation is one as old as recruiting itself and tends to create a number of two-team races. The 2025 cycle has held true to history on that front, as a handful of major national prospects have recently narrowed their focus to include two or so options. Today, Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith cuts through the noise and explores four Midwest recruitments that have essentially become two-team races, even if some prospects have other programs hanging around their lists as window dressing.

LINKON CURE: Kansas State vs. Oregon

The Kansas four-star committed to the in-state Wildcats during the summer after a hotly contested battle between Kansas State, Kansas and Oregon. Now as we move through his senior season there is still buzz that he is considering Oregon. Cure has been in good contact with the Wildcats’ staff and did pop up at their game at Colorado to show support. However, a return visit to Oregon has not been ruled out.

DAWSON MERRITT: Alabama vs. Nebraska

This is one of the more interesting situations in the Midwest this cycle. Merritt was very torn between Nebraska and Alabama before he announced his pledge to the Tide ahead of the season. Coach Matt Rhule has stayed on Merritt, was at his game a couple weeks ago and is recruiting him as well as anyone according to sources close to the recruitment. Alabama is still Alabama though and it’ll be hard to pry Merritt away. But if anyone is going to do it, it’s the Huskers who offer a chance to help rebuild a proud program.

DEJERRIAN MILLER: Kentucky vs. UCLA

Miller’s initial intention was to have his recruitment wrapped up by this point. For a long time it felt like Tennessee was way out in front for him but as time has passed they may have filled up at receiver. That leaves Kentucky, another SEC program as a contender for him. But UCLA has been quickly rising up Miller’s list. The Bruins are set to host him soon for an official visit and have a chance to win out with a good visit.

JAKOB WEATHERSPOON: Ohio State vs. Penn State