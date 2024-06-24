Ranking the 10 biggest QB transfers of the offseason

The spring transfer portal window is closed and a lot of movement has come to an end as rosters are being finalized for the fall. Here is a look at the 10 biggest quarterbacks in the transfer portal this offseason.

1. JULIAN SAYIN, Ohio State



There is really no expectation that Sayin will be Ohio State’s starter as a true freshman. He isn’t the traditional transfer as he’s a 2024 prospect who spent a few weeks at Alabama, saw coach Nick Saban surprisingly retire and then landed with the Buckeyes, who have an insanely loaded quarterback room. Kansas State transfer Will Howard has the lead in the starting QB race, followed by Devin Brown, Sayin, Lincoln Keinholz and Air Noland, another five-star. But after this season and with Howard gone, Sayin could be the man in Columbus.

*****

2. CAMERON WARD, Miami



Ward turned down the NFL and a loaded first-round quarterback class in the draft for a much weaker one in 2025, and he transferred from Washington State for one more season at Miami. Starting his career at Incarnate Word and then transferring to play for the Cougars, Ward threw for nearly 7,000 yards with 48 touchdowns the last two seasons in Pullman and he also rushed for 13 scores. Ward could absolutely be the key piece the Hurricanes need after they lost six of their last nine last season.

*****

3. DANTE MOORE, Oregon



The five-star quarterback started as a freshman at UCLA but it was choppy and not handled well by former coach Chip Kelly, as Moore finished his freshman season completing 53.5 percent of his passes for 1,610 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Moore, who admitted he wasn’t ready for that stage yet, decided to go to Oregon, fully knowing Dillon Gabriel was also transferring to the Ducks so he could sit behind him and learn before taking over. There’s no question Moore has the talent to play at the highest level but just needs more seasoning.

*****

4. MALACHI NELSON, Boise State



An early Oklahoma commitment, Nelson flipped to USC when Lincoln Riley took that job but then he only lasted one year behind Caleb Williams and Miller Moss before leaving for Boise State. That was something of a surprise pick but the five-star quarterback could immediately be the starter for first-year coach Spencer Danielson and put up big numbers against lesser competition. If he doesn’t win the starting job there, that’s worrisome.

*****

5. RILEY LEONARD, Notre Dame



Can Leonard return to 2022 form where he threw for 2,967 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions or will he prove to be a one-hit wonder? That’s the question the former Duke quarterback faces as he takes over the Notre Dame offense. If Leonard doesn’t somehow click with the offense, CJ Carr is waiting in the wings so that could be an interesting situation to watch for Notre Dame’s offense this season.

*****

6. DILLON GABRIEL, Oregon



Gabriel had huge success at UCF and Oklahoma, and now he’s looking for one more blockbuster season at Oregon. Could the lefty quarterback get into the first-round NFL Draft discussion as Bo Nix did even though they took different paths to Eugene? There is a ton of young receiver talent for Gabriel at Oregon and so big stats should be coming his way again.

*****

7. MAALIK MURPHY, Duke



The massive 6-foot-5, 238-pound Murphy got caught in a tough spot at Texas – backing up Quinn Ewers with Arch Manning waiting as the presumed future of the Longhorns’ offense. So when the former four-star quarterback hit the portal, he told multiple outlets that he was looking for a place to play. First-year coach Manny Diaz needs a spark to keep the Blue Devils going after they won 17 games the last two years under coach Mike Elko (now at Texas A&M) and Murphy could be it.

*****

8. AIDAN CHILES, Michigan State



DJ Uiagalelei was the starter at Oregon State last season but there was a lot of chatter that Chiles was loaded with talent and potential – and now he will have his opportunity after following coach Jonathan Smith to Michigan State. Chiles showed resiliency throughout his high school career whether it was getting injured his junior year or playing across town from five-star QB Nico Iamaleava as a senior. It’s now Chiles’ turn in the Big Ten and he could shine.

*****

9. DJ UIAGALELEI, Florida State



The five-star quarterback might not have lived up to that billing but he put up strong stats in his final season at Clemson before it became clear the Tigers were heading in the Cade Klubnik direction. Then he had a good season at Oregon State, but when coach Jonathan Smith left for Michigan State and Chiles followed him. Uiagalelei chose to play his final year at Florida State. He is expected to be the starter, especially with that much experience. At 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, Uiagalelei has always been a unit with a big arm.

*****

10. BROCK VANDAGRIFF, Kentucky



Ranked as the eighth-best player in the 2021 class, Vandagriff never received significant playing time at Georgia as other top-notch quarterbacks took over the offense. But he got his degree in Athens and then moved on for one more opportunity. There is a lot of talent in the Kentucky quarterback room with Beau Allen and Cutter Boley, but Vandagriff had five-star ability in high school and he can prove himself to NFL teams during one season in Lexington.

