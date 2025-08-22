 Skip navigation
Seattle Mariners v New York Mets
Athletics at Mariners Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 22
Cleveland Guardians v Arizona Diamondbacks
Guardians at Rangers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 22
MLB: AUG 18 Blue Jays at Pirates
Blue Jays at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 22

nbc_dps_markschlerethv3_250822.jpg
Parsons saga 'standard procedure' for Jerry Jones
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch the 2025 Vuelta a España: Live stream info, full schedule, start times, route map

  
Published August 22, 2025 11:37 AM
Roglic dominates Stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana
September 6, 2024 03:35 PM
Bob Roll and Christian Vande Velde recap a stunning performance from Primoz Roglic at Stage 19 of the 2024 Vuelta a España that helped propel him into the overall lead.

The 2025 Vuelta a España begins on Saturday, August 23, in Turin, Italy, and runs through Sunday, September 14, concluding in the city of Madrid. This year marks not only the 80th edition of La Vuelta, but also the 90th anniversary of its inaugural race in 1935.

The 21-stage race features a strong lineup. Two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard — runner-up in this year’s Tour — looks to earn his first career victory in the Vuelta. Joining him are 2023 Vuelta champion Sepp Kuss, rising Spanish talent Juan Ayuso, and Portuguese rider Joao Almeida, adding even more depth to the competition.

Live coverage begins on Peacock at 6:45 AM ET this Saturday. See below for answers to all of your questions about the 2025 Vuelta a España, including live stream information, the route, full schedule, and additional information on how to watch cycling on Peacock.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

How to watch the 2025 Vuelta a España:

  • When: Saturday, August 23 - Sunday, September 14
  • Live Stream: Peacock

2025 Vuelta a España Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET

Stage Start Date Start TimePlatform
1August 236:45amPEACOCK, CNBC
2August 247:25amPEACOCK, CNBC
3August 258:10amPEACOCK
4August 268:05amPEACOCK
5August 2710:25amPEACOCK
6August 288:50amPEACOCK
7August 295:45amPEACOCK
8August 308:50amPEACOCK, CNBC
9August 318:50amPEACOCK, CNBC
10September 28:50amPEACOCK
11September 37:20amPEACOCK
12September 48:50amPEACOCK
13September 58:50amPEACOCK
14September 67:20amPEACOCK, CNBC
15September 78:50amPEACOCK, CNBC
16September 98:50amPEACOCK
17September 108:30amPEACOCK
18September 118:50amPEACOCK
19September 128:50amPEACOCK
20September 136:50amPEACOCK, CNBC
21September 1410:30amPEACOCK, CNBC

How far is the 2025 Vuelta a España bike race?

The total distance is 3,151 kilometers (approximately 1,957 miles). Click here to see the official route map.

Who won the 2024 Vuelta a España?

Slovenia’s Primož Roglič won a record-tying fourth Vuelta a España last year.

How do I watch cycling on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including cycling.

What if I already signed up for Peacock?

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now sign in with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

To upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus from a Peacock Premium plan, sign in to your account and go to Plans and Payments to select an upgrade plan.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

