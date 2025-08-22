How to watch the 2025 Vuelta a España: Live stream info, full schedule, start times, route map
The 2025 Vuelta a España begins on Saturday, August 23, in Turin, Italy, and runs through Sunday, September 14, concluding in the city of Madrid. This year marks not only the 80th edition of La Vuelta, but also the 90th anniversary of its inaugural race in 1935.
The 21-stage race features a strong lineup. Two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard — runner-up in this year’s Tour — looks to earn his first career victory in the Vuelta. Joining him are 2023 Vuelta champion Sepp Kuss, rising Spanish talent Juan Ayuso, and Portuguese rider Joao Almeida, adding even more depth to the competition.
Live coverage begins on Peacock at 6:45 AM ET this Saturday. See below for answers to all of your questions about the 2025 Vuelta a España, including live stream information, the route, full schedule, and additional information on how to watch cycling on Peacock.
How to watch the 2025 Vuelta a España:
- When: Saturday, August 23 - Sunday, September 14
- Live Stream: Peacock
2025 Vuelta a España Schedule:
*All times are listed as ET
|Stage
|Start Date
|Start Time
|Platform
|1
|August 23
|6:45am
|PEACOCK, CNBC
|2
|August 24
|7:25am
|PEACOCK, CNBC
|3
|August 25
|8:10am
|PEACOCK
|4
|August 26
|8:05am
|PEACOCK
|5
|August 27
|10:25am
|PEACOCK
|6
|August 28
|8:50am
|PEACOCK
|7
|August 29
|5:45am
|PEACOCK
|8
|August 30
|8:50am
|PEACOCK, CNBC
|9
|August 31
|8:50am
|PEACOCK, CNBC
|10
|September 2
|8:50am
|PEACOCK
|11
|September 3
|7:20am
|PEACOCK
|12
|September 4
|8:50am
|PEACOCK
|13
|September 5
|8:50am
|PEACOCK
|14
|September 6
|7:20am
|PEACOCK, CNBC
|15
|September 7
|8:50am
|PEACOCK, CNBC
|16
|September 9
|8:50am
|PEACOCK
|17
|September 10
|8:30am
|PEACOCK
|18
|September 11
|8:50am
|PEACOCK
|19
|September 12
|8:50am
|PEACOCK
|20
|September 13
|6:50am
|PEACOCK, CNBC
|21
|September 14
|10:30am
|PEACOCK, CNBC
How far is the 2025 Vuelta a España bike race?
The total distance is 3,151 kilometers (approximately 1,957 miles). Click here to see the official route map.
Who won the 2024 Vuelta a España?
Slovenia’s Primož Roglič won a record-tying fourth Vuelta a España last year.
How do I watch cycling on Peacock?
