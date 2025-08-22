How to watch the 2025 Vuelta a España: Live stream info, full schedule, start times, route map

The 2025 Vuelta a España begins on Saturday, August 23, in Turin, Italy, and runs through Sunday, September 14, concluding in the city of Madrid. This year marks not only the 80th edition of La Vuelta, but also the 90th anniversary of its inaugural race in 1935.

The 21-stage race features a strong lineup. Two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard — runner-up in this year’s Tour — looks to earn his first career victory in the Vuelta. Joining him are 2023 Vuelta champion Sepp Kuss, rising Spanish talent Juan Ayuso, and Portuguese rider Joao Almeida, adding even more depth to the competition.

Live coverage begins on Peacock at 6:45 AM ET this Saturday. See below for answers to all of your questions about the 2025 Vuelta a España, including live stream information, the route, full schedule, and additional information on how to watch cycling on Peacock.

How to watch the 2025 Vuelta a España:

When: Saturday, August 23 - Sunday, September 14

Saturday, August 23 - Sunday, September 14 Live Stream: Peacock

2025 Vuelta a España Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET



Stage Start Date Start Time Platform 1 August 23 6:45am PEACOCK, CNBC 2 August 24 7:25am PEACOCK, CNBC 3 August 25 8:10am PEACOCK 4 August 26 8:05am PEACOCK 5 August 27 10:25am PEACOCK 6 August 28 8:50am PEACOCK 7 August 29 5:45am PEACOCK 8 August 30 8:50am PEACOCK, CNBC 9 August 31 8:50am PEACOCK, CNBC 10 September 2 8:50am PEACOCK 11 September 3 7:20am PEACOCK 12 September 4 8:50am PEACOCK 13 September 5 8:50am PEACOCK 14 September 6 7:20am PEACOCK, CNBC 15 September 7 8:50am PEACOCK, CNBC 16 September 9 8:50am PEACOCK 17 September 10 8:30am PEACOCK 18 September 11 8:50am PEACOCK 19 September 12 8:50am PEACOCK 20 September 13 6:50am PEACOCK, CNBC 21 September 14 10:30am PEACOCK, CNBC

How far is the 2025 Vuelta a España bike race?

The total distance is 3,151 kilometers (approximately 1,957 miles). Click here to see the official route map.

Who won the 2024 Vuelta a España?

Slovenia’s Primož Roglič won a record-tying fourth Vuelta a España last year.

