 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
As NASCAR Cup teams seek to gain every spot possible on pit road, incidents are happening
MLB: Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Tyler Soderstrom, Jack Leiter open season strong
March Madness
What March Madness games are on today? Women’s college basketball tournament Elite Eight Schedule

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_voltastage7hl_250330.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 7
nbc_cyc_voltastage7finish_250330.jpg
Highlights: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 7 finish
nbc_cyc_roglicint_250330.jpg
Roglic: ‘Had the legs’ to claim Volta in sprint

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
As NASCAR Cup teams seek to gain every spot possible on pit road, incidents are happening
MLB: Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Tyler Soderstrom, Jack Leiter open season strong
March Madness
What March Madness games are on today? Women’s college basketball tournament Elite Eight Schedule

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_voltastage7hl_250330.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 7
nbc_cyc_voltastage7finish_250330.jpg
Highlights: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 7 finish
nbc_cyc_roglicint_250330.jpg
Roglic: ‘Had the legs’ to claim Volta in sprint

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Primoz Roglic takes the lead from Juan Ayuso on final stage to win Volta a Catalunya

  
Published March 30, 2025 09:12 AM

BARCELONA, Spain — Primoz Roglic made a late charge to take the lead from local favorite Juan Ayuso and win the Volta a Catalunya on Sunday.

A four-time Spanish Vuelta champion, Roglic prevailed in the final 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) to win the decisive 88-kilometer (54-mile) seventh stage in Barcelona and clinch the overall victory.
Roglic: 'Had the legs' to claim Volta in sprint
After he claimed the 2025 Volta a Catalunya and Stage 7, hear from Primoz Roglic on what he called an "honest race," the curveball that a shortened Stage 6 threw him and how he and his team adjusted to win.

Ayuso had entered the final day in the lead following a sixth stage that was shortened because of extreme wind.

Roglic, the 35-year-old Slovenian of team Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe, finished the race 28 seconds ahead of Ayuso of UAE Team Emirates XRG, and 53 seconds in front of Movistar Team’s Enric Mas, another Spaniard.