NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
nbc_indycar_huertaint_230701.jpg
Herta on pole for IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio
nbc_nas_chicagoqhl_230701.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
nbc_indycar_huertaint_230701.jpg
Herta on pole for IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio
nbc_nas_chicagoqhl_230701.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
When is the 2023 Tour de France? Start time, how to watch, route, and more

  
Published June 14, 2023 10:00 AM
April 9, 2023 02:49 PM
Follow along to see which rider conquers the cobbles and rides the Vélodrome André-Pétrieux to win the 2023 Paris-Roubaix.

The world’s most famed bicycle race is back for its 110th year, as the 2023 Tour de France will get underway in just a few weeks, Saturday, July 1 through Sunday, July 23, airing on both NBC and Peacock .

Aside from intense racing and historic sites, this year’s race will bring 12 new stage towns to the map, with the Grand Depart taking place in a new location as well.

NBC Sports has you covered with everything you need to know about the 2023 Tour de France. See below to find out more information for the grand race, including start time, schedule, route and more.

RELATED: NBC to remain exclusive home of Tour de France

2023 Tour de France Key Information

When is the 2023 Tour de France?

The 2023 Tour de France will take place from July 1-23. The riders will embark on the first stage in Bilbao on Saturday, July 1, with coverage on NBC Sports and Peacock from start to finish.

What are the start and end cities for the Tour de France 2023?

The world’s most prestigious race will get underway in Bilbao, Spain, the most populous city in the Basque Country. This will be the first time that Bilbao has hosted a stage of the Tour, and the second consecutive year the race begins outside of France.

As the riders venture along the extremely difficult course, the race will find its finish as it has since 1975, on the street of Champs-Élysées in Paris.

RELATED: Van der Poel dominates at 2023 Paris-Roubaix

How many teams are in the Tour?

22 teams will make up the peloton of the Tour de France. Of these teams are the 18 UCI WorldTeams that received an automatic invite and four UCI ProTeams.

UCI WorldTeams


  • AG2R Citroën Team (Fra)

  • Alpecin Deceuninck (Bel)

  • Astana Qazaqstan Team (Kaz)

  • Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger)

  • EF Education-Easypost (Usa)

  • Groupama-FDJ (Fra)

  • Ineos Grenadiers (Gbr)

  • Intermarché-Circus-Wanty (Bel)

  • Jumbo-Visma (Ned)

  • Movistar Team (Esp)

  • Soudal Quick-Step (Bel)

  • Team Arkea-Samsic (Fra)

  • Team Bahrain Victorious (Brn)

  • Team Cofidis (Fra)

  • Team DSM (Ned)

  • Team Jayco AlUla (Aus)

  • Trek-Segafredo (Usa)

  • UAE Team Emirates (Uae)

UCI ProTeams


  • Lotto Dstny (Bel)

  • TotalEnergies (Fra)

  • Israel-Premier Tech (Isr)

  • Uno-X Pro Cycling Team (Nor)

How long is this year’s route?

This year’s Tour route is a total of 3,404 km (2,115 miles) that is spread out over a span of three weeks. The riders will complete one stage per day, with two rest days on July 10 (between stages 9 and 10) and July 17 (between stages 15 and 16).

RELATED: Click here for all NBC Sports coverage of cycling

How many stages is the Tour de France?

The Tour de France 2023 is comprised of 21 stages: 6 flat, 6 hilly, 8 mountain and 1 individual time trial.

This will be the first year since 2015 that the Tour has only one individual time trial rather than two, with just 14 miles of time trial racing on the route.

What is the Tour de France schedule and route?

Stage TerrainDateStart and Finish
1 HILLYSaturday, July 1BILBAO > BILBAO
2 HILLYSunday, July 2VICTORIA-GASTEIZ > SAINT-SEBASTIEN
3 FLATMonday, July 3AMOREBIETA-ETXANO > BAYONNE
4 FLATTuesday, July 4DAX > NOGARO
5 MOUNTAINWednesday, July 5PAU > LARUNS
6 MOUNTAINThursday, July 6TARBES > CAUTERETS-CAMBASQUE
7 FLATFriday, July 7MONT-DE-MARSAN > BORDEAUX
8 HILLYSaturday, July 8LIBOURNE > LIMOGES
9 MOUNTAINSunday, July 9SAINT-LÉONARD-DE-NOBLAT > PUY DE DÔME
REST DAYMonday, July 10CLERMONT-FERRAND
10 HILLYTuesday, July 11VULCANIA > ISSOIRE
11 FLATWednesday, July 12CLERMONT-FERRAND > MOULINS
12 HILLYThursday, July 13ROANNE > BELLEVILLE-EN-BEAUJOLAIS
13 MOUNTAINFriday, July 14CHÂTILLON-SUR-CHALARONNE > GRAND COLOMBIER
14 MOUNTAINSaturday, July 15ANNEMASSE > MORZINE LES PORTES DU SOLEIL
15 MOUNTAINSunday, July 16LES GETS LES PORTES DU SOLEIL > SAINT-GERVAIS MONT-BLANC
REST DAYMonday, July 17SAINT-GERVAIS MONT-BLANC
16 INDIVIDUAL TIME TRIALTuesday, July 18PASSY > COMBLOUX
17 MOUNTAINWednesday, July 19SAINT-GERVAIS MONT-BLANC > COURCHEVEL
18 HILLYThursday, July 20MOÛTIERS > BOURG-EN-BRESSE
19 FLATFriday, July 21MOIRANS-EN-MONTAGNE > POLIGNY
20 MOUNTAINSaturday, July 22BELFORT > LE MARKSTEIN FELLERING
21 FLATSunday, July 23SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES > PARIS CHAMPS-ÉLYSÉES

Who won the last Tour de France?

Last year’s Tour de France crown was won by Team Jumbo-Visma member Jonas Vingegaard . The Danish rider overcame the strenuous course and extreme heat wave to secure his first Tour triumph, becoming just the second Dane to ever do so.

RELATED: Relive Jonas Vingegaard’s 2022 Tour de France victory

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates on the 2023 Tour de France!