Mattia Cattaneo, teammate of Tour de France contender Remco Evenepoel, withdraws from race

  
Published July 11, 2025 11:26 AM

MUR-DE--BRETAGNE, France — Mattia Cattaneo, a key teammate of Tour de France contender Remco Evenepoel, has withdrawn from the race.

The versatile Cattaneo, who rides for Evenepoel’s Soudal Quick-Step, was seen struggling at the back of the peloton during Friday’s Stage 7 of the three-week race between Saint-Malo and Mûr-de-Bretagne. The Italian rider retired after about 70 kilometers (43 miles), race organizers said.

Evenepoel, who finished third in last year’s Tour, was third overall before Friday’s 197-kilometer (122-mile) stage, lagging 43 seconds behind race leader Mathieu van der Poel. Three-time Tour champion Tadej Pogačar was in second place, one second behind van der Poel.

A five-man break including former Tour champion Geraint Thomas formed soon after the start, gaining an early lead of 1 minute and 40 seconds after 86 kilometers covered.