Baseball

Draft Guide

Latest Columns

Image for Pulled Fly Balls and Home Run Gainers
Pulled Fly Balls and Home Run Gainers
Eric Samulski examines player’s pulled fly ball rates to identify potential power improvements in 2024.
Image for How to Draft Starting Pitching and the Impact of Increased Risk
How to Draft Starting Pitching and the Impact of Increased Risk
Eric Samulski recommends strategies for drafting starting pitchers for the 2024 season.
Image for Playing for Keeps
Playing for Keeps
D.J. Short recommends players with long-term value to target for each key position.
Image for 2024 Rotoworld Standard Mock Draft
2024 Rotoworld Standard Mock Draft
George Bissell breaks down an expert 23-player, mixed-league 5x5 draft.
Image for Top 20 Prospects for 2024
Top 20 Prospects for 2024
Shelly Verougstraete lists her top 20 prospects for the 2024 fantasy baseball season.
Image for Impact of Rule Changes on Fantasy Baseball
Impact of Rule Changes on Fantasy Baseball
Eric Samulski takes a close look at last year’s significant rule changes and their fantasy repercussions.
Image for 2024 MLB Betting Futures
2024 MLB Betting Futures
The NBC Sports betting analysts share some of their favorite bets for the 2024 season.
Image for Sleepers and Busts
Sleepers and Busts
Our experts highlight some sleepers to pursue and some players who could be overvalued this season.
Image for Top 100 Prospects
Top 100 Prospects
Shelly Verougstraete scans the minors for the 2024 season’s top 100 prospects.
Image for Salary Cap Strategy
Salary Cap Strategy
Dave Shovein provides a guide to mixed-league salary cap drafts.