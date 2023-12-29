MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Kevin Kiermaier is staying with Toronto

The Hot Stove has been quiet during the year’s final week. When the calendar flips to 2024, there will be plenty more signing and (hopefully) trades. However, before the ball drops in Times Square, let’s review some of the final transactions of the year.

Blue Jays bring back Kevin Kiermaier

Blue Jays inked veteran outfielder Kevin Kiermaier to a one-year, $10.5 million contract, which also has additional incentives and should become official once he passes a physical. Kiermaier has spent his entire career in the AL East, spending his first ten seasons as the Rays center fielder before signing a one-year deal with the Blue Jays last season. His first year in Toronto was one of his better offensive seasons, hitting .265/.322/.419 with eight homers and 14 stolen bases across 370 plate appearances. The move to bring him back makes sense as the Blue Jays lineup is extremely right-handed, and he joins Cavan Biggio, Daulton Varsho, and Spencer Horwitz as the only left-handed batters in their projected lineup on Roster Resource. The Blue Jays lost out on the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes and could make a splash if they bring in free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger, who would add one more left-handed option to the lineup. Looking at Kiermaier through a fantasy baseball lens, he remains an intriguing player with both power and speed, but he has struggled to stay on the field consistently. He will likely be on and off rosters all season, depending on his health and the matchups the Blue Jays from series to series.

Toronto adds a super utility player to the mix

The Blue Jays signed Isiah Kiner-Falefa to a two-year, $15 million contract, including another $1 million in incentives, which will become official once he passes a physical. IKF’s best season was during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season when he hit .280/.329/.370 with three homers and eight stolen bases across 211 plate appearances. The slight boost in production coincided with his move from behind the plate, and in his first season at the hot corner, he picked up the Gold Glove Award. He has played third base sparingly since and was the Rangers’ primary shortstop in 2021 before being traded to the Twins. He quickly flipped to the Yankees before the 2022 season. He lost his spot as the Yankees’ everyday shortstop in 2023, when Anthony Volpe took over the role, which forced IFK into a super-utility role, and he spilt time in all three outfield spots as well as third base, shortstop, and second base.

With Matt Chapman seemingly playing for another team next season, the Blue Jays could play IKF at third base, or he could take Whit Merrifield’s 2023 role, in which he played both in the outfield and infield. While IKF could fill many holes on the Blue Jays’ current roster and could be a valuable player for them, he lacks the upside to make him useful in the game we play. He will likely be on and off waiver wires and mainly used as an emergency injury replacement before moving to another option with a higher floor.

Yankees and Guardians make a challenge trade

Earlier this week, the Yankees agreed to send outfielder Estevan Florial to the Guardians for right-hander Cody Morris. It seems like Estevan Florial has been in the Yankees organization (and prospect lists) for what seems like forever, but he signed as an international free agent in 2015. He made his major league debut during the 2020 pandemic-shortened season and has only amassed 134 plate appearances in the majors. The Guardians, who always seem to be looking for a passable outfielder, will take a gamble on the once-top prospect and hope to catch lightning in a bottle. He will likely begin the season at Triple-A, as the Guardians Opening Day outfield will likely consist of Steven Kwan, Myles Straw, and Ramon Laureano.

Morris heads to New York, where he will likely be a part of the Yankees bullpen but could return to a starter role if he remains healthy. The 27-year-old was a once highly touted pitching prospect but has been hampered by injuries over the past few seasons. He began the 2023 season on the injured list with a teres major strain and posted a respectable 3.23 ERA across 21 appearances at Triple-A. Neither player should be drafted at this point, but how they look in spring should be monitored.

The White Sox continue to focus on defense

The White Sox signed Martín Maldonado to a one-year, $4 million contract with a vesting option for the 2025 season. The signing ends his time in Houston, a team he has played on for the last six seasons. While he has never been a threat with the bat, he is viewed as a great defensive catcher, even if his under the hood stats showed significant degradation last season. The White Sox hope his game-calling and clubhouse presence will help a young and rebuilding ball club. He will share catching duties with former Astros prospect Korey Lee, allowing White Sox catching prospect Edgar Quero more development time in the minors.



MLB Quick Hits: RHP Kyle Keller signed with the Yomiuri Giants of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball…RHP Cody Ponce signed with the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball…Rangers signed RHP Diego Castillo to a minor league contract… Dodgers signed Jonathan Araúz to a minor league contract… Reds signed OF Conner Capel to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training… Rangers re-signed Reid Birlingmair to a minor league contract…The Pirates are mulling a reunion with infielder Adam Frazier… Dodgers are interested in free-agent outfielder Teoscar Hernández while the Red Sox are reportedly still in the mix…Mets signed RHP Chad Smith to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training…Left-hander Shota Imanga plans to come to the United States after the new year… Ricardo Sánchez re-signed with the Hanwha Eagles in the Korea Baseball Organization… The Nationals and Stephen Strasburg are closer to finalizing an agreement allowing the right-hander to retire and receive the balance of his contract…Twins signed RHP Josh Staumont to a one-year contract… Rangers signed C Andrew Knapp to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training…Rangers signed RHP Gerardo Carrillo to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training… Rangers re-signed Elier Hernández to a minor league contract…Rangers signed OF Derek Hill to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training… Dodgers designated LHP Bryan Hudson for assignment… Wander Franco was summoned by the Dominican police to appear for questioning but failed to report on Thursday…Reds re-signed RHP Brett Kennedy to a minor league contract… Rangers signed OF Sandro Fabian to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training… Pirates re-signed SS Francisco Acuña to a minor league contract… Dodgers signed RHP Mike Flynn to a minor league contract… Reds designated OF Bubba Thompson for assignment… Reds re-signed RHP Buck Farmer to a one-year contract… The Red Sox have interest in Amed Rosario… White Sox agreed to a one-year, $1.8 million contract with free-agent left-hander Tim Hill… Free agent Yariel Rodriguez would prefer to start and the Blue Jays, Pirates, and Red Sox are among the teams considering him for that role… Andrelton Simmons announced his retirement…White Sox designated RHP Declan Cronin for assignment… The Mets and Angels are interested in free-agent DH J.D. Martinez… Free-agent LHP Blake Snell is drawing interest from the Angels, Giants, Phillies, and Red Sox.