MLB Power Rankings: Brewers, Phillies clinch playoff spots, Mariners surging, races galore

Featured in this week’s MLB Power Rankings, we’ve officially entered clinching season, the Mariners surge into first place, the final spot in the NL Wild Card race is up for grabs, Nick Kurtz hits a baseball which might be mistaken for a UAP, Kody Clemens enjoys the game of his life, and much more.

(Please note these power rankings are a combination of current performance and long-term projected outlook)

Let’s get started!

Note: Rankings are from the morning of Monday, September 15.

1) Milwaukee Brewers

Last week: 1

The Brewers were the first MLB team to clinch a playoff spot, but now they might be without veteran left-hander José Quintana due to a calf injury.

A MUST watch 👇



Pat Murphy read an emotional letter from Bob Uecker as the Brewers celebrated clinching the postseason 🥹 pic.twitter.com/5j6sJCPmb7 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 14, 2025

2) Philadelphia Phillies

Last week: 2

The Phillies also clinched a playoff spot on Sunday by virtue of the Dodgers’ win over the Giants, but their magic number is down to one to win the NL East.

KYLE SCHWARBER REACHES 50 HOME RUNS! pic.twitter.com/8YRpNyJ59n — MLB (@MLB) September 10, 2025

3) Toronto Blue Jays

Last week: 3

The Blue Jays finished off a three-game sweep of the Orioles over the weekend, which gives them an exceptional 50-25 record at home this season. Only the Phillies (51-23) has a better record at home in MLB.

4) Chicago Cubs ⬇️

Last week: 6

Anthony Rizzo’s retirement ceremony from Saturday was an absolute blast, and it was even cooler to see him in the bleachers with the fans and participate in the “cup snake.” He almost ended up catching a home run, to boot. Give him a break, he’s out of practice.

Anthony Rizzo is so real for this 😂



(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/1fuPWfdP6H — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 13, 2025

5) Detroit Tigers ⬇️

Last week: 4

Quite the scare for the Tigers, as ace Tarik Skubal was forced to exit Friday’s start with left side tightness, though he’s currently on track to make his next start.

6) Los Angeles Dodgers ⬆️

Last week: 7

The Dodgers have won six out of seven to pull away from the Padres and now we’ll see a potential playoff preview with a series against the Phillies to begin the week.

7) New York Yankees ⬇️

Last week: 5

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is just one homer away from a 30-30 season, which would make him the third player in franchise history to reach the mark. Alfonso Soriano did it twice (2002, 2003) and Bobby Bonds (1975) are the only others to do it.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. gives the @Yankees a 4-run lead with his 29th blast of the year 💥 pic.twitter.com/k0AcXlDqsK — MLB (@MLB) September 13, 2025

8) Seattle Mariners ⬆️

Last week: 12

Winners of nine straight, the Mariners have powered their way past the Astros and into first place in the AL West. Now they’ll hit the road for three against the playoff hopeful Royals before a huge showdown against the Astros in Houston this weekend.

Cal Raleigh hit his 54th homer on Sunday, tying him with Mickey Mantle for the most-ever by a switch-hitter in a single season.

No. 54! 🔱



Cal Raleigh ties Mickey Mantle for the most homers EVER in a single season by a switch-hitter! pic.twitter.com/8qYwEm08tW — MLB (@MLB) September 14, 2025

9) Boston Red Sox ⬇️

Last week: 8

The Red Sox avoided a sweep on Sunday night as Garrett Crochet struck out 12 batters over six innings against the Yankees for his 16th win.

10) San Diego Padres ⬇️

Last week: 9

This Padres took care of business by winning three out of four against the MLB-worst Rockies. Perhaps the best sign? Jackson Merrill hit three homers during the series. He’s endured a frustrating sophomore campaign, but it would be a huge lift going into the postseason if he’s locked in at the plate.

11) Houston Astros ⬇️

Last week: 10

For the first time since June 1, the Astros are not in first place in the AL West. This week will be crucial, as they’ll get the Rangers and Mariners at home.

12) Texas Rangers ⬆️

Last week: 13

Speaking of those Rangers, they ripped off six straight wins before taking a loss against the Mets on Sunday. Now comes the biggest series of the season, as they’ll head to Houston for a three-game series against the Astros. Buckle up, everyone.

13) New York Mets ⬇️

Last week: 11

Pete Alonso walked it off on Sunday as the Mets finally snapped their eight-game losing streak. Nolan McLean is doing everything he can to will the Mets to the postseason. His 1.19 ERA is the lowest in franchise history through a pitcher’s first six starts.

14) Cleveland Guardians ⬆️

Last week: 15

The Guardians are seven games over .500 for the first time since late May. They are getting hot at the right time, but is it too late?

15) San Francisco Giants ⬆️

Last week: 16

The Giants lost two out of three to the Dodgers this weekend, but they are still very much alive in the NL Wild Card picture. They’ll embark on a seven-game roadtrip this week, tipping off with a huge series against the Diamondbacks. And just to make things more interesting, the Giants are reportedly calling up top prospect first baseman Bryce Eldridge.

16) Arizona Diamondbacks ⬆️

Last week: 18

Credit to Torey Lovullo and company, as the Diamondbacks are still within spitting distance in the NL Wild Card race despite selling off parts at the trade deadline. That being said, Friday’s game against the Twins will be one they’ll likely wish they had.

17) Kansas City Royals ⬇️

Last week: 14

Six games back in the Wild Card race with 12 games to play. It’s probably not going to happen. Still, we saw a big moment for Salvador Perez as part of Saturday’s loss to the Phillies.

What a moment for Salvador Perez 👏



He collects his 300th career home run AND 1,000th career RBI on one big swing! pic.twitter.com/Z6DeL2XXgN — MLB (@MLB) September 13, 2025

18) Cincinnati Reds ⬇️

Last week: 17

More missed opportunities for the Reds, who were swept by the suddenly-hot Athletics over the weekend. Elly De La Cruz went 1-for-11 in the series and has just one home run over his last 70 games dating back to June 23.

19) Tampa Bay Rays ⬆️

Last week: 20

Like the Royals, the Rays probably have too much ground to make up. Still, there’s reason to watch this club as Junior Caminero is three homers away from tying Carlos Peña’s franchise record with 46 home runs.

20) St. Louis Cardinals ⬇️

Last week: 19

Masyn Winn has officially been shut down for the season as he prepares for surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee. While the injury hampered him during the second half, he has a real chance to win his first Gold Glove Award this fall.

21) Athletics ⬆️

Last week: 24

Oh my goodness, Nick Kurtz. Feel free to marvel and admire at the longest home run of the season.

“That ball was absolutely MELTED” 😳



Nick Kurtz smacked this ball 493 FEET, the longest grand slam in the Statcast Era (since 2015)!



(MLB x @GoogleCloud) pic.twitter.com/kR28QZZRmM — MLB (@MLB) September 14, 2025

22) Miami Marlins

Last week: 22

Sandy Alcantara has completed six innings in six straight starts and holds a 3.09 ERA in 10 starts dating back to July 23.

23) Baltimore Orioles

Last week: 23

Dylan Beavers owns a .440 on-base percentage over his first 24 games (92 plate appearances) in the majors. Only Aaron Judge (22 percent) has walked at a higher clip since Beavers (21.7 percent) made his MLB debut on August 16.

24) Los Angeles Angels ⬇️

Last week: 21

The Angels have been eliminated from the postseason, marking 11 straight years that they have missed the playoffs. That’s the longest playoff drought in MLB. Poor Mike Trout.

25) Atlanta Braves

Last week: 25

Drake Baldwin looked like the favorite for the NL Rookie of the Year Award coming into the month, but he’s just 3-for-36 (.083) over his last 10 games. Cubs right-hander Cade Horton (0.84 ERA over his last 10 starts) might have surpassed him.

26) Minnesota Twins ⬆️

Last week: 27

What a day for Kody Clemens on Friday against the Diamondbacks. His 14 total bases tied Kirby Puckett (August 30, 1987) for the most in franchise history.

27) Pittsburgh Pirates ⬇️

Last week: 26

That’s what I’m talking about. After struggling in his first career start, Bubba Chandler showed exactly why he’s one of the most exciting pitching prospects in the game on Saturday against the Nationals.

Bubba Chandler is nothing short of electric in his second start for the @Pirates ⚡️



🔥 Carries perfect game into the sixth inning

🔥 Fastball averages 99.2 mph, 100+ mph 9 times

🔥 7 K's in 6 IP, 18 whiffs on 38 swings pic.twitter.com/ll4h7VhS9e — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 13, 2025

28) Washington Nationals

Last week: 28

After slugging 22 homers through the end of June, James Wood has hit just five homers with a .675 OPS over his last 62 games.

29) Chicago White Sox

Last week: 29

If the White Sox can win six of their final 12 games, they’ll manage to avoid 100 losses. That would be a step forward, no?

30) Colorado Rockies

Last week: 30

We’re now in our 33rd season of Rockies baseball. They’ve had plenty of great players in that time and all sorts of offense at Coors Field, but it wasn’t until Mickey Moniak on Sunday that a Rockies player managed four hits, two home runs, and two stolen bases in the same game.

