Top 10 prospects: April 1

A reminder on how this works: This is a list for the 2024 season only. It is not a list of the top overall prospects, but the players who have the best chance of making a difference in 2024.

Also, it’s only a list of prospects who are currently in the minors/have prospect eligibility. Players who are currently on MLB rosters or have exhausted their rookie status are not considered eligible.

Those caveats out of the way, here’s a look at the top prospects who have a chance to make a fantasy contribution in 2024.

1. Jackson Holliday, INF, Baltimore Orioles

2024 stats: 3 G, .357/.375/.714, 1 HR, 0 SB, 1 BB, 2 SO at Triple-A Norfolk.

Holliday had never homered off a left-handed pitcher in his time in the minors coming into Friday’s opener. It took one at-bat to change that. The 2022 first-overall pick picked up three hits in each of his first two games to open the year before going 0-for-5 in the finale of the three-game set against Durham. Simply put, Holliday is easily the best prospect still in the minors, and the Orioles are going to have to find room for him to play in the coming weeks, not months. Be ready.

2. Junior Caminero, INF, Tampa Bay Rays

2024 stats: 3 G, .333/.429/.583, 1 HR, 1 SB, 2 BB, 3 SO at Triple-A Durham.

Prospect fans were in for a treat this weekend in the Mid-Atlantic, as Caminero and Holliday squared off in a three-game series to open the Triple-A campaign. Both hitters played well, with Caminero ending on the strongest note with a homer and a stolen base Sunday against the Tides. Caminero has some of the best offensive upside of any player in the minors, and like Holliday with the Orioles, the Rays are going to find a way to get his impressive bat in the lineup this spring.

3. James Wood, OF, Washington Nationals

2024 stats: 3 G, .400/.600/.500, 0 HR, 0 SB, 5 BB, 3 SO at Triple-A Rochester.

Wood likely would have been the third prospect on this list even if he was placed in Double-A, but the fact he’s just a step away makes this an easy call. The 6-foot-7 outfielder has the ability to hit the ball hard to all fields with tremendous raw power, but he’s also a good athlete who has the speed to steal 20 or so bases in his best years. Washington is still in rebuild mode, and while they won’t necessarily rush Wood to the majors, it’s pretty hard to fathom he won’t spend the majority of 2024 at the highest level.

4. Paul Skenes, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

2024 stats: 1G, 3 IP, 0.00 ERA, 0 HR allowed, 0 BB, 5 SO for Triple-A Indianapolis.

Skenes made his Triple-A debut Saturday against Louisville, and it was as impressive — if not more so — than any hurler who worked at the Triple-A level. The first pick of the 2023 draft has an elite fastball/slider combination, a well above-average change, and the ability to throw it all for strikes. The only short-term concern for Skenes from a fantasy perspective is that Pittsburgh might manage his innings in 2024, but the stuff is here for him to be a well above-average option as soon as this summer.

5. Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Chicago Cubs

2024 stats: 3 G, .231/.286/.385, 0 HR, 2 SB, 1 BB, 4 SO at Triple-A Iowa.

Crow-Armstrong has reached in each of the three games for Iowa thus far, with the best game being a 2-for-5 effort with a triple in the Opener against Omaha. A 2019 first-round selection who was traded from the Mets to the Cubs for Javy Baez, Crow-Armstrong has double-plus speed that helps make him one of the best defensive prospects in the outfield, but also gives him the type of speed that can make him among the league leaders in steals. The 22-year-old also has a swing that should allow him to hit for a high average, and there’s enough pop to project 20 or so homers. As long as Crow-Armstrong impresses in the PCL, he should help the Cubs and fantasy managers before 2024 comes to an end.

6. Ricky Tiedemann, LHP, Toronto Blue Jays

2024 stats: 1 G, 2.2 IP, 3.38 ERA, 1 HR allowed, 2 BB, 3 SO at Triple-A Buffalo.

Tiedemann struggled in the early part of his first start of the year and wasn’t efficient enough to work deep, but he still showed off his swing-and-miss stuff before exiting. The 2021 third-rounder is arguably the best left-handed pitching prospect in baseball, and he shows the ability to miss bats with three offerings. There’s some command issues here, but Tiedemann’s stuff along with the chance to join the Toronto rotation this year makes him one of the few pitchers worth monitoring for 2024.

7. Tyler Black, INF, Milwaukee Brewers

2024 stats: 3 G, .273/.400/.455, 0 HR, 0 SB, 2 BB, 4 SO at Triple-A Nashville.

Black hasn’t stolen a base just yet in 2024, but after stealing 55 bags while reaching Triple-A in 2023, it’s just a matter of time. On top of his strong speed, Black has a left-handed swing that is conducive to hitting line drives, and while he doesn’t have elite power or anything close, he can turn on fastballs enough to project 15 or so roundtrippers. The Brewers infield is full now, but Black could — and should — play his way into a role with Milwaukee this year. Fantasy managers should pay close attention.

8. Coby Mayo, INF, Baltimore Orioles

2024 stats: 3 G, .357/.357/.643, 1 HR, 0 SB, 0 BB, 5 SO at Triple-A Norfolk.

Holliday is the main attraction at Norfolk and justifiably so, but there are other prospects who need to be monitored for 2024, and that certainly includes Mayo. The infielder hit 29 homers with a .973 OPS in 2023 while reaching Triple-A, and there may not be a prospect at the upper levels who have a better chance to hit for power. The hit tool doesn’t appear to be able to reach the plus-plus level the pop can and he won’t steal bases, but fantasy managers who didn’t go heavy on home run hitters in their draft may be able to make up for it by adding a name like Mayo when the Orioles add his services.

9. Marco Luciano, SS, San Francisco Giants

2024 stats: 2 G, .333/.500/.333, 0 HR, 0 SB, 2 BB, 30 SO at Triple-A Sacramento.

Luciano didn’t win the shortstop job out of spring training for the Giants, but the shortstop still has a chance for fantasy relevance in 2024. The 22-year-old has plus power — possibly more — in his right-handed bat, and while there is a good deal of swing-and-miss in his profile, he could hit for a decent average because of his strong wrists the help the ball jump off his bat. There’s definitely volatility in Luciano’s profile, but the risk comes with reward.

10. Brooks Lee, INF, Minnesota Twins

2024 stats: Has not played — Injury.

Lee hasn’t had a chance to make his season debut yet, as he’s currently dealing with back spasms and likely won’t be back for the Twins until May. He still deserves a spot on this list as an infielder who hits from the left side with a plus hit-tool, above-average power and enough speed to provide double-digit steal rates. Lee doesn’t have the upside of some of the other prospects on this list or some names below, but his advanced skill set deserves fantasy attention.

Also considered: Jefferson Quero, C, Milwaukee Brewers; Orelvis Martinez, 3B, Toronto Blue Jays; Heston Kjerstad, OF, Baltimore Orioles; Colson Montgomery, SS, Chicago White Sox; Cade Horton, RHP, Chicago Cubs; Kyle Manzardo, 1B, Cleveland Guardians

