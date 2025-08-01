Two-start pitchers: Bryan Woo headlines the stellar options for the week of August 4

Hello and welcome to the 17th installment of our weekly two-start pitcher article for the 2025 MLB season.

I’ll be here every Friday to highlight some of the best two-start pitcher options in fantasy baseball leagues for the upcoming week, as well as some streaming options to keep in mind.

Thinking ahead with your weekly strategy can give you an advantage on the waiver wire and hopefully be a difference-maker in the standings at the end of the season.

This is a living document, so we’ll update the options below as the weekend moves along.

Before we get into it, we’ll start with a couple of notes on situations that may be unresolved or teams that may not have a two-start pitcher lined up for the upcoming week. With the trade deadline, there are a few more uncertain situations than usual:

Someone will make two starts for the Red Sox next week (vs. Royals, @ Padres), it’s just unclear at the moment whether that will be Garrett Crochet or Brayan Bello. Crochet had been scheduled to pitch on Friday, but the Red Sox are moving him back to Monday or Tuesday in an attempt to manage his workload. If he goes on Monday (which seems like the most likely scenario), he would draw the appealing two-start week. Either way, he’s not leaving fantasy lineups regardless of whether he starts twice or not.

It’s also likely that someone on the White Sox pitches twice (@ Mariners, vs. Guardians), though we’re not sure exactly who yet as Adrian Houser was pushed back (and could be traded) which throws the whole rotation in flux. If Aaron Civale pitches Friday on regular rest, then Jonathan Cannon would line up for the two-start week. If the White Sox go with another spot starter on Friday, that would push Davis Martin to the two-start week after he should have had one this week.

Charlie Morton had been scheduled to start twice for the Orioles before being deal to the Tigers at the trade deadline. Now someone will make those starts (@ Phillies, vs. Athletics), but at the moment it’s still unclear who that person will be. Stay tuned.

Someone will be making two starts for the Astros next week as well, but we’re still waiting to see how exactly they handle a couple of spots in their rotation. My guess is that Jason Alexander sticks around and would draw the two-start week (@ Marlins, @ Yankees), but even if he does get the assignment there’s not a whole lot to like there, even in the deepest of mixed leagues. I’d steer clear.

We’ll see a new addition to the Royals’ rotation make two starts next week (@ Red Sox, @ Twins), but once again we’re still awaiting word on who that will be. The Royals added three potential starters at the deadline – Stephen Kolek, Ryan Bergert and Bailey Falter – and two of them are likely to step into the team’s starting rotation. Whichever one goes Monday will draw that two-start assignment. Regardless of which one it is, I’d have some interest in streaming them in mixed leagues of all sizes, especially with a matchup against the Twins on tap.

There won’t be anyone on the Dodgers making two starts next week as they have adjusted their rotation to accommodate the return of Blake Snell. They’re going with a six-man rotation this time through to make sure that Shohei Ohtani still gets a start, and with only six games on the schedule that means everyone is going to pitch one time only.

It also looks like we aren’t going to get two starts from anyone on the Yankees. They’re inserting Luis Gil back into their rotation and the expectation is that Cam Schlitter will stick around to make at least one additional start. With only six games on tap, that means that no one in their rotation will make two starts next week. We’ll monitor the situation and update as necessary if anything changes.

The Twins haven’t officially announced how their rotation will shake out following the acquisition of Taj Bradley on Thursday, but it seems likely that the former Rays’ right-hander will slide in on Monday. In that case, he would draw two starts for his new club (@ Tigers, vs. Royals). We’ll wait until we receive confirmation, but I would be perfectly fine rolling him out there in both 15 and 12-team formats – especially after he dominated in his lone start at Triple-A Durham following his demotion. He’s a player who may benefit greatly from this change of scenery.

We know that Mike Burrows is going to make two starts for the Pirates next week (vs. Giants, vs. Reds), but what we don’t know is who else is going to. After trading Bailey Falter to the Royals at the deadline on Thursday, there’s now an opening in the Pirates’ rotation. Will they finally do the right thing and promote Bubba Chandler? If so, he would start on Monday and make for a terrific option for a two-start week. It’s the Pirates though, so it’ll probably end up being Carmen Mlodzinski or a bullpen game of some sort. Stay tuned.

We’re also awaiting word on what the Padres plan to do with their rotation on Monday after dealing Stephen Kolek and Ryan Bergert away to the Royals at the trade deadline. Could we see the return of Matt Waldron? If so, he would line up for two starts (@ Diamondbacks, vs. Red Sox). If so, I’m definitely interested in streaming him if possible.

No word yet on who will start for the Rays on Monday. That person could potentially make two starts – at Angels and at Mariners – but we’re not sure who it’ll be yet.

Without further ado, let’s dig into the options for the week of August 4.

Going Twice…

Note: Probable pitchers as of August 1, and are subject to change.

American League

Strong Plays

Bryan Woo, Mariners, RHP (vs. White Sox, vs. Rays)

Woo has pitched like a true ace for the Mariners and for fantasy managers this season, registering a 3.11 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and a 127/25 K/BB ratio over 133 innings of work. Look for that elite production to continue this week in what’s shaping up to be an epic two-start week with home matchups against the White Sox and Rays. He represents one of the top overall options on the board this week.

Yusei Kikuchi, Angels, LHP (vs. Rays, @ Tigers)

Kikuchi has pitched well in his first season with the Halos, posting a 3.30 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and a 132/54 K/BB ratio across 128 innings of work. Somehow that has only led to four victories on the season, which has to be frustrating for fantasy managers. The matchups for the upcoming week aren’t terrible and he should have no problem eclipsing double digit strikeouts. He’s an easy start in all formats.

Nathan Eovaldi, Rangers, RHP (vs. Yankees, vs. Phillies)

When healthy this season, Eovaldi has done nothing but dominate – posting a 1.49 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and a 105/20 K/BB ratio over 103 innings in 18 starts. The matchups look tough on the surface, but there’s zero reason not to trust Eovaldi at this stage of the season. He should be locked into fantasy lineups once again for this two start week.

Decent Plays

Luis Severino, Athletics, RHP (@ Nationals, @ Orioles)

Severino hasn’t quite been what the Athletics were hoping for when they inked him to a two-year, $45 million pact over the winter, going 5-11 with a 4.83 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and a 98/42 K/BB ratio across 130 1/3 innings through his first 23 starts. Pitching away from Sutter Health Park should help him this week though, as Severino sports a 3.03 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and a 37/16 K/BB ratio over 59 1/3 frames on the road this season. Given that information and the matchups against two uninspiring offenses, I’d be find streaming Severino in both 15 and 12-team formats for his upcoming two-start week.

Slade Cecconi, Guardians, RHP (@ Mets, @ White Sox)

Cecconi had been lined up for two starts this past week, but after the Guardians mixed in a spot starter his two-start week got pushed. While it’s frustrating for fantasy managers to lose a start against the Rockies, at least this new two-start week still includes a battle against the White Sox in Chicago that he should be able to take advantage of. He still makes for a solid streaming option in any leagues where he may be available and I’d be starting him with complete confidence.

At Your Own Risk

Casey Mize, Tigers, RHP (vs. Twins, vs. Angels)

Something has definitely been off with Casey Mize as of late. Whether it’s the knee issue that caused his last start to be pushed back a day or something else, he has not been himself over his last three starts – giving up 11 runs over 8 2/3 innings and failing to get out of the second inning his last time out. The matchups look great on paper, and he’s going to be a favorite to win in both games, just understand that there’s far more risk in these starts than Mize’s season-long line would indicate.

Eric Lauer, Blue Jays, LHP (@ Rockies, @ Dodgers)

I like Eric Lauer as much as the next person and appreciate what he has done this season. It would take a special type of arm though for me to start anyone with confidence in a two-start week that included the Rockies at Coors Field and the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Go ahead and roll the dice if you’re feeling frisky, but that’s too much ratio risk for me.

National League

Strong Plays

Nick Lodolo, Reds, LHP (@ Cubs, @ Pirates)

The 27-year-old southpaw is having a terrific season atop the Reds’ rotation, compiling a 3.09 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and a 123/24 K/BB ratio across 128 innings through his first 22 starts. He’s a player who has earned the trust of fantasy managers and should be in lineups each week regardless of matchup. Yes, the matchup against the Cubs in Wrigley looks tough, but fortunately it’s balanced out by a premium spot against the Pirates in Pittsburgh to finish the week. Keep riding with Lodolo and enjoy the outstanding production.

Sandy Alcantara, Marlins, RHP (vs. Astros, @ Braves)

In a bit of a surprise, the Marlins did not deal right-hander Sandy Alcantara prior to Thursday’s trade deadline. They may still explore trade opportunities over the winter, but for the rest of the 2025 season he’ll remain with the Marlins. Now he gets to settle into a two-start week in which he’ll take on the Astros and the Braves. He is looking more and more like his former self the further that he gets out from Tommy John surgery and at this stage I would feel comfortable trusting him in any matchup. Start him with confidence here.

Cal Quantrill, Marlins, RHP (vs. Astros, @ Braves)

Quantrill is the type of arm that always seems to be available for streaming purposes but never quite gets any attention on the waiver wire. Despite his poor numbers overall on the season he has actually pitched to a solid 3.55 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and a 61/16 K/BB ratio over 71 innings in 15 starts since the start of May. While most fantasy managers are going to want to avoid him, Quantrill actually makes for a strong play in his upcoming two start week.

Sean Manaea, Mets, RHP (vs. Guardians, @ Brewers)

While he has spent the majority of the season on the injured list, Manaea has pitched well in his first four appearances (three starts) for the Mets, compiling a 2.08 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and a 22/4 K/BB ratio over 17 1/3 innings. As long as he’s healthy enough to take the hill, fantasy managers are going to want to have him in their lineups. There’s nothing scary about a matchup against the Guardians though it’ll get tougher for him having to go to Milwaukee to face the Brewers to end the week. He should be started in 100 percent of leagues.

Decent Plays

Brandon Pfaadt, Diamondbacks, RHP (vs. Padres, vs. Rockies)

After an impressive stretch of starts going into and coming out of the All-Star break, Pfaadt was knocked around his last time out – giving up seven runs on 11 hits in a losing effort against the Tigers. This looks like a nice week for him to bounce back, drawing a couple of starts at home including a matchup against the bottom-feeding Rockies. We’re still concerned about his diminished strikeout rate this season, but in a two-start week that is mitigated through volume. I think with the Rockies’ matchup on tap to finish the week, Pfaadt makes for a viable option in leagues of all sizes.

Quinn Priester, Brewers, RHP (@ Braves, vs. Mets)

Priester has been an unsung hero for the Brewers this season since he was picked up in an early-season trade from the Red Sox. The right-hander has gone 10-2 with an outstanding 3.27 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and an 89/36 K/BB ratio over 107 1/3 innings. The matchups are both tough, which pushes him down into the decent category for me, but I can’t see a reason that fantasy managers should be sitting him this week.

Sonny Gray, Cardinals, RHP (@ Dodgers, vs. Cubs)

Gray has been a bit inconsistent this season and has posted higher ratios than usual, but he’s still someone that fantasy managers should be starting on a weekly basis – especially with his large strikeout totals. The matchups this week are tough – having to battle both the Dodgers and the Cubs, but I’d be hard pressed to find eight better options in both 15 and 12-team formats than a two-start week from Sonny Gray.

Zack Littell, Reds, RHP (@ Cubs, @ Pirates)

Littell was picked up from the Rays in a deadline deal on Thursday and will be thrust right into a two-start week with his new ballclub. He has pitched well this season – posting a 3.58 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and a 89/21 K/BB ratio across 133 1/3 innings through his first 22 starts. The matchup against the Cubs at Wrigley is tough, but if he can survive that one, he’ll be in a nice spot to earn a victory against Mike Burrows and the Pirates on Sunday. I’d be fine using him in both 15 and 12-team formats.

Colin Rea, Cubs, RHP (vs. Reds, @ Cardinals)

Rea has been a somewhat serviceable option for the Cubs and for fantasy managers this season, going 8-5 with a 4.25 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and a 75/28 K/BB ratio over 106 innings. He’s always a more intriguing option during his two-start weeks as the added volume helps to offset his limited strikeout rate. He’s always a threat to earn a victory while pitching for the Cubs and isn’t prone to major blowups. He’s an easy start in 15-team leagues and is an attractive target in 12-teamers if he’s available as well.

Jesus Luzardo, Phillies, LHP (vs. Orioles, @ Rangers)

Luzardo has been a bit of an enigma this season, alternating between stretches of dominance with inexplicable blowups at inopportune times. Even when he has struggled though, the strikeouts have been there, and you can count on double digit punchouts over his upcoming two-start week. There doesn’t appear to be much danger in starts against the Orioles and Rangers and if you have been rolling with Luzardo all season I would continue doing so this week.

Mike Burrows, Pirates, RHP (vs. Giants, @ Reds)

While he has been inconsistent, there’s actually a lot to like about what we have seen from Mike Burrows through his first 13 starts for the Pirates. He holds a 3.88 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and a 60/21 K/BB ratio over his first 58 innings. He has just one win on the season though, and wins are going to continue to be a problem while pitching for the Pirates. That being said, he should provide solid ratios and good strikeouts over a two start week, making him a worthwhile streaming option in any leagues where he may be available.

Justin Verlander, Giants, RHP (@ Pirates, vs. Nationals)

The veteran right-hander finally seems to be settling in with the Giants since his latest return from the injured list. He nabbed his first victory of the season two starts ago and has only surrendered one earned run while striking out 10 batters over 10 innings in his last two outings. He gets two strong matchups this week, taking on the Pirates in Pittsburgh before battling the Nationals at home.

At Your Own Risk

Erick Fedde, Braves, RHP (vs. Brewers, vs. Marlins)

As much as I’d like to trust Erick Fedde now that he’s out of St. Louis and pitching for the Braves, it’s just so hard to find upside in a guy that has registered a 3-11 record, 5.33 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and a 66/49 K/BB ratio over 106 1/3 innings through his first 21 starts on the season. It’s possible that he reverts back to his old form now that he has a change of scenery, and the matchup against the Marlins to finish the week is intriguing, but if I care about my ratios at all I’m not rolling the dice on this one.

Joey Wentz, Braves, LHP (vs. Brewers, vs. Marlins)

The Braves have had to deal with an unprecedented amount of injuries to their starting rotation this season, which is why Wentz, Erick Fedde, Carlos Carrasco and Bryce Elder currently make up 80 percent of their rotation. Not only is Wentz not fully stretched out yet, he has also shown no signs of being a viable mixed league starter at the big league level – and his results out of the bullpen weren’t great either. If you’re desperate for volume and all you’re looking for is to stream through wins and strikeouts, you can take a shot in deeper leagues, just be prepared to butcher your ratios.

Tanner Gordon, Rockies, RHP (vs. Blue Jays, @ Diamondbacks)

Never Rockies. It’s as simple as that. There’s never a reason to go here. The right-hander has actually pitched decently through his first five starts, but it’s still poor ratios and low strikeouts and very little chance of earning a victory. Not to mention he’ll have to battle the red-hot Blue Jays at Coors Field before taking on a strong Diamondbacks’ offense in Arizona. There’s just no reason to do it. Stay away.