Two-start pitchers: Logan Webb headlines the group of dazzling options for the week of September 8

Hello and welcome to the 23rd installment of our weekly two-start pitcher article for the 2025 MLB season.

I’ll be here every Friday to highlight some of the best two-start pitcher options in fantasy baseball leagues for the upcoming week, as well as some streaming options to keep in mind.

Thinking ahead with your weekly strategy can give you an advantage on the waiver wire and hopefully be a difference-maker in the standings at the end of the season.

This is a living document, so we’ll update the options below as the weekend moves along.

Before we get into it, we’ll start with a couple of notes on situations that may be unresolved or teams that may not have a two-start pitcher lined up for the upcoming week:

The Orioles continue to roll with a six-man rotation following the addition of Tyler Wells last week. That means in a six-game week, none of their hurlers will toe the slab twice. If anyone gets scratched or pushed back, it’s at least possible that Kyle Bradish could fall into a two-start week (vs. Pirates, @ Blue Jays), but don’t count on it.

As things currently stand, it doesn’t appear as though anyone will start twice for the Astros next week. They have been operating with a six-man rotation and play only six games. However, with Spencer Arrighetti landing on the injured list, the team could revert back to a traditional five-man rotation, in which case Framber Valdez would line up for a two-start week (@ Blue Jays, @ Braves). He should be locked into fantasy lineups regardless if he gets one start or two, so there’ no actionable items to take away from here.

The Dodgers have been rolling with a six-man rotation for most weeks, though occasionally they skip Emmet Sheehan. If they do so again this week, that would line up Shohei Ohtani to pitch twice (vs. Rockies, @ Giants). Is that enough to use him as a pitcher in weekly leagues instead of a hitter? It may depend on your categorical needs at this stage of the season.

The Pirates are another team that’s currently employing a six-man rotation, so unless any changes are made this week, none of their starters will get the ball twice. If anything does change, it looks like it would be Carmen Mlodzinski getting the honor of a two-start week (@ Orioles, @ Nationals).

Zebby Matthews had been lined up to make two starts for the Twins next week (@ Angels, vs. Diamondbacks), but the return of Pablo Lopez on Friday has thrown things into flux. If they go back to a six-man rotation to accommodate Lopez, then no one on the Twins will make two starts next week. If someone (Simeon Woods Richardson maybe) gets bumped from the rotation, we could still see Matthews make two starts, in which case he would be an intriguing option in all league sizes.

Without further ado, let’s dig into the options for the week of September 8.

Going Twice…

Note: Probable pitchers as of September 5 and are subject to change.

American League

Strong Plays

Garrett Crochet, Red Sox, LHP (@ Athletics, vs. Yankees)

Not much to be said here. Crochet is an absolute beast and has been for the duration of the 2025 season. A true ace for fantasy purposes. He should be locked into 100% of all lineups every week, regardless of matchups. The battle against the Yankees on the back end of this double is tough, but you simply can’t bench your star southpaw at crunch time.

George Kirby, Mariners, RHP (vs. Cardinals, vs. Angels)

Kirby has shown more inconsistency than we like to see in his return from the injured list. He has been hit especially hard as of late – giving up seven runs twice in his last four starts (@ Mets, @ Rays). He threw two gems in between those outings though (vs. A’s, @ Guardians) and another just before he was lit up by the Mets (@ Orioles). He gets two very strong matchups this week and both of them are in Seattle. The stellar matchups, combined with his track record, there’s no way that I would be benching Kirby in any leagues for this tantalizing two-start week.

Bryan Woo, Mariners, RHP (vs. Cardinals, vs. Angels)

This should have been an easy decision, as Woo has been one of the most dominant forces in the American League this season and gets two dream matchups against the Cardinals and Angels at home for the upcoming week. Something hasn’t been quite right with the M’s right-hander over his last two starts though. After going six innings or more in each of his first 25 starts on the season, he has failed to do so in each of his last two starts. Last time out he also issued an uncharacteristic three walks – a season-high. It’s probably just a blip on the radar and he’ll get back on track for this dream week, but it’s at least in the realm of possibility that he’s battling fatigue or an underlying physical issue. I’d still be starting him in all formats, just understand that there’s more risk involved than you’d usually expect from Woo.

Ryan Bergert, Royals, RHP (@ Guardians, @ Phillies)

All Bergert has done this season is dominate when given an opportunity. The rookie right-hander holds a stellar 2.61 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and a 65/29 K/BB ratio over 69 innings in 17 appearances (13 starts) between the Padres and the Royals. It has only led to two victories somehow, but that’s not his fault. He has to go on the road twice next week and take on a pair of strong opponents, but Bergert still makes for a strong start in all league sizes.

Decent Plays

José Berríos, Blue Jays, RHP (vs. Astros, vs. Orioles)

Berríos comes into the week with a bad taste in his mouth after lasting just two innings and allowing six runs (two earned) against the Reds his last time out on Tuesday. It’s not going to get any easier for him as he has to take on a dangerous Astros’ lineup to start the week before finishing up with the Orioles at home. He’s a threat to win every time he takes the mound these days and should pile up close to double-digit strikeouts over a two-start week, but there is ratio risk here. Unless you absolutely need to protect your ratios, I’d roll with him in both 12- and 15-team formats.

Logan Allen, Guardians, LHP (vs. Royals, vs. White Sox)

Normally an option worth considering for his two-start weeks, Allen has given us pause here with his recent stumbles. Over his last three starts he sports a horrifying 9.00 ERA and 1.75 WHIP over 16 innings of work – though most of that came in a nine-run disaster against the Rangers in Arlington. His saving grace is that he has owned the White Sox this season – dominating them in Chicago just before the All-Star break and in Cleveland early in the season. If focusing on wins and strikeouts, I’d definitely roll him out there in all leagues. Even if ratios are a concern, I still might roll the dice given the quality of the matchups.

Noah Cameron, Royals, LHP (@ Guardians, @ Phillies)

Cameron has quietly been one of the top performing rookies in the American League this season, registering a 3.03 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and an 88/36 K/BB ratio over 113 innings of work through his first 20 starts. He may be getting a bit fatigued though, as he has given up nine runs over 10 innings against the White Sox and Angels his last two times out. The matchups are tough and both of them are away from Kauffmann Stadium, but Cameron has actually been a bit better on the road this season than he has been at home. I think you trust what he has shown you so far and use him in both 12- and 15-team leagues, just understand that there’s more ratio risk than you’d typically expect by looking at his overall season stats.

Adrian Houser, Rays, RHP (@ White Sox, @ Cubs)

For whatever reason, Houser just hasn’t been the same pitcher since leaving the White Sox and joining the Rays. Through six starts with his new ballclub he holds a disappointing 4.91 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and a 27/10 K/BB ratio over 33 innings of work. Will a matchup against his former mates in his old stomping ground be what he needs to get back on track? Only time will tell. If he gets through that one though, he still has a tough matchup lineup against the Cubs at Wrigley Field to finish the week. In 15’s you probably just have to roll with it and hope for the best. It’s possible that you could have safer alternatives in 12-teamers though.

Yoendrys Gomez, White Sox, RHP (vs. Rays, @ Guardians)

Since joining the White Sox’ rotation, Gomez has posted a 3.42 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and a 27/12 K/BB ratio over 23 2/3 innings in his first five starts with the only real disaster in the bunch coming against the hard-hitting Yankees. Neither one of these matchups are overly terrifying, which makes Gomez and intriguing play for the upcoming week –especially in deeper leagues. The strikeouts should be there regardless and even if he’s unable to secure a victory he should wind up being a viable option. I’d actively target him in leagues where he’s available.

Caden Dana, Angels, RHP (vs. Twins, @ Mariners)

Dana looked terrific in his return to the Angels’ rotation last week, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out four against the Royals. He could be worth a look as a streaming option in deeper leagues, especially with a strong matchup against the Twins to start the week. He’s much more intriguing than many other options on the board this week.

Will Warren, Yankees, RHP (vs. Tigers, @ Red Sox)

Overall, Warren has done a nice job for the Yankees this season – posting a 4.28 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and a 153/60 K/BB ratio over 141 innings in his 29 starts. For fantasy purposes, he’s usually an option in two-start weeks given his strong upside in the strikeout department. That would be the case this week as well until you look at the matchups – having to battle two of the best offenses in the American League. We also just saw the Red Sox get him for five runs on seven hits over four innings in late August. If your only concerns are wins and strikeouts and ratios don’t matter, by all means fire away here. If you’re trying to protect those valuable ratios though, I simply can’t advise trusting Warren this week.

Jake Latz, Rangers, RHP (vs. Brewers, @ Mets)

Latz has been terrific in whatever role the Rangers have deployed him in this season, compiling a 3.15 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and a 62/31 K/BB ratio across 68 2/3 innings in 28 appearances (five starts). He threw 71 pitches and went 5 1/3 innings his last time out against the Diamondbacks in Arizona, so we shouldn’t be concerned about the workload here. The only real negative is the matchups – having to battle two offenses that are absolutely sizzling at the moment. He’s a decent streaming option if you need volume, but I wouldn’t go overboard here.

At Your Own Risk

Slade Cecconi, Guardians, RHP (vs. Royals, vs. White Sox)

After a strong start to the season, we have seen Cecconi really fall on hard times in recent weeks. Over his last five starts he holds a cringe-inducing 8.28 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and a 22/3 K/BB ratio over 25 innings. That includes disasters against the White Sox, Braves and Red Sox. It’s also worth noting that Cecconi hasn’t won a game since July 18. While a pair of matchups against lighter-hitting divisional foes may seem intriguing on the surface, I’m inclined to sit this one out.

Luis Severino, Athletics, RHP (vs. Red Sox, vs. Reds)

Taking a quick glance at Severino’s overall line on the season may lead you to believe that he’d be a viable streaming option for a two-start week at home. If you look at his splits though, you’ll see why we’re sitting this one out. In 13 starts at Sutter Health Park, the 31-year-old right-hander is 1-9 with a horrific 6.34 ERA and 1.61 WHIP across 71 innings. That’s not even factoring in the fact that he’ll face a pair of strong offenses. There’s no reason to go here this week, just stay away.

Sawyer Gipson-Long, Tigers, RHP (@ Yankees, @ Marlins)

Gipson-Long looks like he’ll be given an opportunity to take the rotation spot that was vacated by the struggling Chris Paddack. He struggled mightily in his first start back though, giving up six runs over four innings against the Mets. A showdown against the Bombers at Yankee Stadium certainly isn’t going to help make things better. There’s talent here, but it’s an unnecessary risk to take this week.

Kyle Hendricks, Angels, RHP (vs. Twins, @ Mariners)

Hendricks is someone that is almost always available to be added from the waiver wire and occasionally makes for a decent streaming play when the matchups line up favorably for him. The showdown against the Twins to start the week certainly fits the bill, though taking on the Mariners in Seattle is no easy task these days. He comes in rolling after two strong starts against the Astros and White Sox in which he allowed just three runs over 12 frames, albeit with only two total strikeouts. I’d only go here if I needed to make up ground in wins. Otherwise I’d stay away.

National League

Strong Plays

Logan Webb, Giants, RHP (vs. Diamondbacks, vs. Dodgers)

Webb is having perhaps the finest season of his career in what’s somehow only his age-28 season. He’s 13-9 with a 3.17 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and a 194/39 K/BB ratio across 178 2/3 innings. His 194 punchouts already match his career-high and he’s going to soar past that in the month of September. The matchups aren’t ideal this week, but he gets to make both starts at home in the spacious confines of Oracle Park. He’s one of the top overall plays on the board this week and should be started with complete confidence in all leagues.

Shota Imanaga, Cubs, LHP (@ Braves, vs. Rays)

Imanaga just continues to get it done whenever he takes the hill. The 32-year-old southpaw boasts a terrific 3.15 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and a 97/23 K/BB ratio across 123 innings through his first 21 starts on the season. He has allowed three runs or fewer in 14 of his last 15 starts – the only exception a rare clunker against the White Sox in July where he was tagged for seven runs on 12 hits in just three innings. Aside from something inexplicable like that, Imanaga should deliver another quality week here and should be started in all formats.

Nick Lodolo, Reds, LHP (@ Padres, @ Athletics)

Lodolo was hit hard in his last time out, but it was against the Dodgers in Los Angeles so we’ll give him a pass on that one. Overall, the 27-year-old left-hander holds an outstanding 3.22 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and a 130/25 K/BB ratio across 134 1/3 innings on the season. The matchups aren’t ideal – having to battle the hard-hitting Padres before having to battle the bandbox that is Sutter Health Park against the Athletics, but there’s no reason that Lodolo can’t succeed in either spot. He has earned the trust of fantasy managers and should definitely be used for his two-start week.

Ranger Suárez, Phillies, LHP (vs. Mets, vs. Royals)

Suárez has been terrific for the Phillies and for fantasy managers this season, compiling an 11-6 record, 2.89 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and a 128/32 K/BB ratio across 137 innings. He was especially brilliant his last time out, with six shutout innings in a critical victory over the Brewers in Milwaukee on Thursday. He’s an easy start in all leagues for the upcoming week, though there’s a chance he winds up with just one start if the Phillies opt to insert a sixth starter (Walker Buehler perhaps?) to give the rest of their rotation an extra day of rest during a tough stretch.

Decent Plays

Eury Pérez , Marlins, RHP (vs. Nationals, vs. Tigers)

We have seen flashes of greatness from Eury Pérez this season, but we have also witnessed bouts of rust and inconsistency that should be expected after such a long injury layoff. He has been hit especially hard over his last two starts – giving up 12 runs over just 4 2/3 innings against the Mets and Nationals. It’s not encouraging that he’ll have to face those same Nationals to open his two-start week before hosting one of the better offenses in the American League in the Tigers. If you’re not worried about losing a little ground in ratios and are looking for help in wins and strikeouts, go ahead and roll with Pérez. Otherwise, you may want to give it some serious thought instead of mindlessly locking him into your lineup.

Jose Quintana, Brewers, LHP (@ Rangers, vs. Cardinals)

Quintana has been a stabilizing force in the Brewers’ rotation this season, going 11-5 with a 3.72 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and an 83/46 K/BB ratio across 121 innings. The only real drawback from a fantasy perspective is his lack of strikeouts, though that’s mitigated by the additional volume of a two-start week. He’s a terrific bet to add at least one more victory to his total this week and should be used in all weekly leagues without hesitation.

Yu Darvish, Padres, RHP (vs. Reds, vs. Rockies)

While his 5.75 ERA jumps off the page and scares fantasy managers away, Yu Darvish has actually pitched decently through his first 11 starts since returning from the injured list this season. He holds a strong 1.18 WHIP and a 48/17 K/BB ratio over 51 2/3 innings and his xERA (3.64) and xFIP (4.37) hint that he may have been a bit on the unlucky side so far in terms of that elevated ERA. He gets two matchups at home this week – including one against the bottom-feeding Rockies – and he should be a favorite to earn a win in both spots. Don’t let the ERA scare you away, Darvish makes for a nice play this week in all leagues.

Nestor Cortes, Padres, LHP (vs. Reds, vs. Rockies)

It has been another rough season on the mound for Nestor Cortes who sports a 6.29 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and a 29/20 K/BB ratio over 34 1/3 innings in his first eight starts between the Brewers and Padres. If you’re trying to protect ratios, stay away. If you’re looking to stream volume to make up ground in wins and/of strikeouts, by all means start Cortes this week. That matchup against the Rockies over the weekend looks particularly ripe for the picking to earn a victory.

Nabil Crismatt, Diamondbacks, RHP (@ Giants, @ Twins)

We have seen some intriguing things from Nabil Crismatt as the 30-year-old hurler finally gets his first opportunity to start in the big leagues. He holds a 2.14 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and a 14/6 K/BB ratio over 21 innings in his first four outings and has already earned a pair of victories. He’s widely available in fantasy leagues and makes for a decent streaming option in leagues of all sizes. While the strikeout totals won’t be huge, he’s unlikely to crush your ratios and he’ll have a chance to earn another this week with the strong Diamondbacks’ offense backing him and a battle against the Twins on tap for the weekend.

Cade Cavalli, Nationals, RHP (@ Marlins, vs. Pirates)

The 27-year-old right-hander has done a decent job through his first six starts with the Nationals this season, registering a 4.85 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and a 28/8 K/BB ratio over 29 2/3 innings. Yes, those ratios are terrible, but most of that damage was from one brutal eight-run disaster in 2 1/3 innings against the Yankees in New York. Aside from that, he has actually been a useful fantasy option in deeper mixed leagues. That should continue this week with a pair of strong matchups against the Marlins and Pirates. He’s readily available in most leagues and would make a nice addition to your lineup for next week.

At Your Own Risk

Aaron Nola, Phillies, RHP (vs. Mets, vs. Royals)

Historically, Nola has alternated great seasons with no-so-great seasons – much to the chagrin of Phillies’ fans and fantasy managers across the land. This season has been particularly brutal, posting a nauseating 6.78 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and a 72/23 K/BB ratio over 69 innings. He has given up six earned runs or more three times in his last five starts. It really doesn’t matter who he’s facing at the moment, Nola shouldn’t really be anywhere near fantasy lineups for the stretch run.

Joey Wentz, Braves, LHP (vs. Cubs, vs. Astros)

While his overall line on the season looks unappealing – a 5.12 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and a 75/37 K/BB ratio over 82 2/3 innings – there has at least been some predictability to his game. Wentz tends to perform well against bad teams and struggle against good ones. It’s that simple. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, he’s lined up to face the Cubs and Astros this week. Don’t be tempted by the strikeout upside, let someone else absorb the ratio damage this week.

Mitchell Parker, Nationals, LHP (@ Marlins, vs. Pirates)

Mitchell Parker hasn’t done a whole lot right this season, stumbling to a 7-15 record, 5.87 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and a 98/54 K/BB ratio over 145 2/3 innings. He has been one of the worst pitchers in all of baseball and the underlying numbers support that. It’s a bit admirable that the Nationals continue to trot him out there every fifth day to take his medicine. It may look intriguing to stream him with a pair of strong matchups on tap against the Marlins and Pirates, but avoid the temptation. He was just hit hard by the Marlins his last time out. Stay away.

Adam Mazur, Marlins, LHP (vs. Nationals, vs. Tigers)

We haven’t seen much reason for optimism through Mazur’s first three starts on the season, posting a 5.74 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and a 12/5 K/BB ratio over 15 2/3 innings. Could he suddenly spin a gem in one of these starts and produce a useful week for fantasy purposes? Sure, though it isn’t likely. There are better gambles to take this week.

Chase Dollander, Rockies, RHP (@ Dodgers, @ Padres)

Never Rockies. Just don’t do it. Especially don’t do it for a pair of matchups against the Dodgers and Padres. There’s no reason. Stay away.

German Marquez, Rockies, RHP (@ Dodgers, @ Padres)

Never Rockies. Just don’t do it. Especially don’t do it for a pair of matchups against the Dodgers and Padres. There’s no reason. Stay away.

Miles Mikolas, Cardinals, RHP (@ Mariners, @ Brewers)

It pains me to say that Mikolas has actually been somewhat serviceable through 27 starts on the season, posting an uninspiring 4.89 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and an 86/33 K/BB ratio over 136 1/3 innings. If the matchups were better, I may have even considered him a decent streaming option for the two-start week. The matchups are not in his favor though, having to start on the road twice against two surging offenses. Even if you aren’t concerned with ratios, he’s unlikely to help in wins and strikeouts, so the upside is minimal. Take your shot elsewhere.

