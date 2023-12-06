Basketball Pickups: Sam Hauser continues to pour in triples

Week 7 is a strange one for fantasy managers to navigate as far as the schedule is concerned. The days on which In-Season Tournament games are played are relatively barren due to the NBA’s desire to direct all attention to that event. Wednesday and Friday, on the other hand, are loaded with games as the rest of the league is in action.

The Celtics played Monday’s quarterfinal loss without starting center Kristaps Porzingis, who has missed four games with a calf injury. While there was chatter before Boston’s matchup with the Pacers that he could be back later in the week, does that hold now that the Celtics aren’t headed to Las Vegas for the semifinals? If so, Sam Hauser (18% Yahoo) could remain in the mix as a credible streaming option.

Shooting 5-of-7 from three, Hauser finished the 10-point loss to Indiana with 15 points, six rebounds, and one assist in 23 minutes. Fantasy managers rostering him are looking for points and 3-pointers, with the rebounds being a welcome bonus. Whether the Celtics finish Week 7 with a game at home against the Knicks or on the road against the Bucks, Hauser could still have deep-league value if Porzingis remains sidelined.

The semifinals will continue on Thursday, with the Bucks playing the Pacers and the Lakers taking on the Pelicans. Since there are only two games on that day, those players will be a bit more valuable this week. Rui Hachimura (15%) didn’t have a great game in Tuesday’s win over the Suns, but he did play 21 minutes, which was the most of any bench player on the team outside of Austin Reaves. Taurean Prince (12%) and Cam Reddish (21%) should also continue to start and play big minutes. Normally they wouldn’t be “must-adds”, but they are worth the risk on a two-game day.

Aaron Nesmith (16%)

While nine players saw action for the Pacers, Rick Carlisle essentially rolled with a seven-man rotation for the team’s quarterfinal win over Boston. Nesmith was one of those seven, logging 31 minutes and finishing with 14 points, one rebound, one assist, one block, and one 3-pointer. Not the most impressive stat line by any stretch, but the minutes total is one that should grab the attention of fantasy managers, especially when starter Obi Toppin played 26 minutes.

Grayson Allen (35%)

Allen had one of his best games of the season in Tuesday’s loss to the Lakers. He contributed 21 points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals, one block and four 3-pointers. Over the course of the season, Allen has been just outside the top-100 in 9-cat leagues, and Bradley Beal still doesn’t have a timeline for a potential return. Allen’s production won’t be consistent from night to night, but the minutes should be.

Orlando Robinson (1%)

Bam Adebayo is out again for Wednesday’s matchup with the Raptors. Robinson started in their last game, and he contributed 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and two 3-pointers in 29 minutes. He is a young, talented player that has plenty of upside. However, there is certainly potential that he busts.