Fantasy Basketball Week 7 Injury Report: Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson among the key absences

The NBA world received some shocking news in the early hours of Wednesday, as the Los Angeles Clippers announced they’re moving on from Chris Paul. One of the veterans added to that roster in hopes of being a contender in the West, CP3’s return to the Clippers did not go as planned. He received inconsistent rotation minutes, going from someone who was a legitimate fantasy option in San Antonio last season to a person whose rostership (five percent in Yahoo! leagues) could not be justified.

It goes without saying that his exit will not affect fantasy basketball in the short term, especially since the Clippers are a second-apron team that cannot add another player (or waive Paul) immediately. Let’s look at some of the key injuries affecting fantasy basketball during Week 7.

C Kristaps Porziņģis and G Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Young last appeared in a game on October 29, and on Saturday, it was announced that he will miss at least two more weeks as he recovers from a sprained right MCL. Nothing changes from a fantasy standpoint, as Nickeil Alexander-Walker (47 percent) will continue to start, and he should be on the radar for more 12-team leagues and some 10-team leagues as well. The question is whether he’ll be worth holding onto after Young returns, and Alexander-Walker should be. In Atlanta’s first four games, when Young was also available, NAW averaged 29.8 minutes per game. That’s more than enough time to continue to provide reliable fantasy value.

As for Porziņģis, he has missed the last three games with an illness, and that unfortunate streak will hit four on Wednesday when the Hawks host the Clippers. The concern is that a late-season illness derailed his 2024-25 season, and Porziņģis never seemed to get back to his usual self. Hopefully, this current situation isn’t similar, but fantasy managers can’t be blamed for being concerned. Onyeka Okongwu (86 percent) will start until Porziņģis returns, and he’ll have reliable value regardless of his place within the rotation. Mouhamed Gueye (two percent) has played rotation minutes, but the production has not been there to justify rostering him in most leagues.

F Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

Miller appeared to tweak his left shoulder, the same one he injured earlier this season, during Saturday’s win over the Raptors. While his injury description for Monday’s loss to the Nets was a sore left shoulder, the Hornets changed it to a shoulder subluxation for Wednesday’s game against the Knicks. That’s the injury that sidelined him for 13 games, with rookie Sion James (one percent) filling the void in the starting lineup. Managers in 12-team leagues (and some 10-team leagues) should consider leaping Kon Knueppel (51 percent) if they haven’t already, and Collin Sexton (28 percent) is a bit more appealing in deeper leagues, especially with LaMelo Ball‘s shaky injury history.

G Coby White and G Kevin Huerter, Chicago Bulls

Chicago’s injury report for Wednesday’s game against the Nets was loaded with names, with White and Huerter being the most noteworthy. While White is recovering from a strained calf, Huerter strained his hamstring during Monday’s loss to the Magic. Tre Jones (22 percent), who’s questionable for Wednesday with a sprained ankle, and Ayo Dosunmu (23 percent) are the players to target, with the latter possessing a slightly higher ceiling when the Bulls are close to whole.

Also, Zach Collins (one percent) participated in Wednesday’s shootaround and could make his season debut against Brooklyn. He isn’t worth adding immediately, but he is worth watching as someone who may be able to provide value playing behind (and at times alongside) Nikola Vučević.

C Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers

Allen was held out of Sunday’s loss to the Celtics with a strained right ring finger, and the Cavaliers announced that he will miss at least one week. With the Cavaliers’ starting center missing five of the team’s last six games, we have a decent idea of who to target in Allen’s absence. Jaylon Tyson (20 percent) has been close to a top-50 player in nine-cat formats over the past two weeks, and the only game he didn’t start was the one that Allen was able to play. This also shifts Evan Mobley to the five, and while it hasn’t paid immediate fantasy dividends yet, he has (in theory) more room to operate in the frontcourt.

C Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks

Lively has appeared in only seven games this season, with a foot injury the reason for his current absence. Based on the timeline provided by the Mavericks on November 25, that the 7-foot-1 center would miss at least another seven to ten days, an update should be provided by the end of this week. With Daniel Gafford (16 percent) also struggling with injuries, the Mavericks have used Anthony Davis as their starting center when available. And in their most recent game, Dwight Powell (less than one percent) served as the backup.

The most appealing option on the waiver wire would be Naji Marshall (18 percent), especially with P.J. Washington (45 percent) having missed the last two games with a sprained right ankle. Marshall isn’t going to provide blocked shots, but he has been a solid late-round option in nine-cat formats.

G Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Murray sprained his right ankle during Monday’s loss to the Mavericks and is questionable for Wednesday’s matchup with the Pacers. He’s only missed one game this season, a November 8 win over Indiana, with Jalen Pickett (less than one percent) replacing him in the starting lineup. However, Pickett was a DNP-CD on Monday, with Murray’s fourth-quarter minutes being split among Tim Hardaway Jr. (six percent) and Bruce Brown (two percent). Brown’s second stint with the Nuggets has not been as productive as his first, but a spot start could boost his short-term fantasy value.

Murray’s potential absence also affects Nikola Jokić, whose playmaking is even more critical to the Nuggets. Also, with Aaron Gordon (49 percent) and Christian Braun (69 percent) out, Peyton Watson (26 percent) has heightened fantasy value, and Spencer Jones (five percent) scored a career-high 28 against the Mavericks.

G Stephen Curry and F Jimmy Butler III, Golden State Warriors

Curry has missed the Warriors’ last two games, most recently sitting out Tuesday’s loss to the Thunder, with a right quad contusion. Following the game, head coach Steve Kerr revealed that the guard will not travel with the team on its three-game road trip that opens in Philadelphia on Thursday. The earliest that Curry will be able to play is on November 12 against the Timberwolves. Brandin Podziemski (37 percent) is the player to target, as he is Curry’s direct replacement in the starting lineup.

Steve Kerr said Steph Curry won’t make the road trip. They’re hopeful he’ll return next Friday vs. Twolves at home pic.twitter.com/2KQCiutpgV — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) December 3, 2025

Also of note from Tuesday was Butler exiting during the first half with a sore left knee. The Warriors leaned into their “strength in numbers” mantra, with four reserves scoring in double figures, including new addition Seth Curry (one percent) and Pat Spencer (less than one percent). Those two aren’t worth grabbing right now, especially if Podziemski or Moses Moody (14 percent) is available in your league. But they’re worth keeping an eye on, especially if Curry is not ready to go when the Warriors return home from their road trip.

G Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Morant has been out since November 15 with a strained right calf. However, due to the Grizzlies’ timeline provided two days later, there should be an update sometime this week. Vince Williams Jr. (19 percent) has moved into the starting lineup, and he’s a good source of rebounds, assists and steals in this role. However, over the past three weeks, he has been shooting 32.7 percent from the field and 64.7 percent from the foul line. Cam Spencer (seven percent) may still be coming off the bench, but he has been a more productive option for managers seeking a streamer with Morant sidelined.

G Norman Powell, Miami Heat

If you include Wednesday’s game against the Mavericks, Powell has missed two of Miami’s last five games, with the most recent absence being due to a sprained left ankle. And with the Heat ending Week 7 with an away/home back-to-back against Orlando and Sacramento, Powell may miss at least one more game. Pelle Larsson (two percent) made the start for Miami’s November 24 win over the Mavericks, and that may be the case for Wednesday’s rematch. However, his fantasy ceiling is limited, especially with Tyler Herro back in the fold. The same can be said for Jaime Jaquez Jr. (39 percent), whose value has taken a significant hit as the Heat have gotten healthier.

G Kevin Porter Jr., Milwaukee Bucks

While the basketball world is processing reports of conversations between Giannis Antetokounmpo, his representation and the Bucks regarding his future in Milwaukee, head coach Doc Rivers has another issue to address. Porter Jr. exited Monday’s loss to the Wizards with lower back spasms and is questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Pistons. The biggest beneficiary if KPJ sits is Ryan Rollins (57 percent), who is ranked just outside the top-100 in nine-cat formats over the past week. No Porter means more time on the ball for Rollins, which is a good thing for those who have him rostered. AJ Green (14 percent) has been a fixture in the starting lineup, and he’s been more than a points and three-pointers option recently. He’s someone to make a run for in deeper leagues, especially if Porter misses time.

F Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Sadly, fantasy managers find themselves in a spot where they have to once again account for Williamson’s absence due to injury. On Tuesday, the Pelicans announced that a strained right adductor will sideline the former first overall pick for at least three weeks. Given his history of lower-body injuries, that timeline could prove to be conservative. With Yves Missi (nine percent) also out for Tuesday’s overtime loss to Minnesota, the Pelicans started Derik Queen (42 percent) at the five, something they’ve done on multiple occasions this season.

Of course, Trey Murphy‘s return from an elbow injury helped account for Williamson’s absence. Saddiq Bey (36 percent) needs to be on the radar of more 12-team league managers, while Bryce McGowens (one percent) isn’t worth the risk despite remaining in the starting lineup on Tuesday. Another question for the Pelicans is when Herb Jones (20 percent) and Jordan Poole (85 percent) will return from their injuries, and that could happen soon based on the team’s timelines.

G Luguentz Dort and G Alex Caruso, Oklahoma City Thunder

The reigning champs continue to motor along, moving to 21-1 with their win over the Warriors on Tuesday. And they’ve been without Dort and Caruso, with the former being sidelined by a strained adductor and the latter dealing with a sore quad. The absences have allowed Ajay Mitchell (35 percent) and Cason Wallace (26 percent) to remain on the radar in 12-team leagues, even with Jalen Williams making his season debut late last week. Oklahoma City has also been without Isaiah Hartenstein, whose calf strain may keep him out through Week 8. That’s coincided with J-Dub’s return, so there hasn’t been another post player on the roster worth streaming.

G Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Booker exited Monday’s blowout of the Lakers with a groin injury, not seeing any time after the first quarter. He will reportedly be re-evaluated in one week, meaning that Booker will miss at least three games. As has been the case throughout the season for the Suns, others stepped up to pick up the slack. “Villain” Dillon Brooks (43 percent) and “Villain Jr.” Collin Gillespie (32 percent) continue to play well enough to merit rostering in 12-team leagues. Royce O’Neale (20 percent) also has value due to the continued absence of Jalen Green, and Grayson Allen recently missed time due to a quad contusion and an illness that sidelined him on Monday. Beyond those three, Jordan Goodwin (six percent) may be worth a look in extremely deep leagues, especially if Allen can’t play on Friday against the Rockets.

G Jrue Holiday, Portland Trail Blazers

Holiday has been out since November 14 with a strained calf, leaving the Trail Blazers without a healthy point guard. Deni Avdija (99 percent) has taken on more playmaking responsibilities, and while the turnovers have been high, his production in other categories has compensated for that. Jerami Grant (41 percent) and Toumani Camara (43 percent) are worthy of a look in more 12-team formats, even with Grant not bringing much to the table defensively and Camara having a limited offensive ceiling.

C Victor Wembanyama and G Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs

Wembanyama and Castle did not travel with the team ahead of Wednesday’s game against Orlando, the first of four games the Spurs will play on this road trip. However, head coach Mitch Johnson said both are progressing from their calf and hip injuries, respectively, and he did not rule out either rejoining the team during the road trip.

Mitch Johnson said Victor Wembanyama and Steph Castle will NOT be on the plane out of town with the team tonight.



But he said they’re both progressing well, and didn’t rule out either of them joining the upcoming road trip at some point. — Matthew Tynan (@Matthew_Tynan) December 2, 2025

For now, the approach remains the same for fantasy managers. Luke Kornet (11 percent) and Julian Champagnie (17 percent) have added value as the replacements in the starting lineup. In comparison, Keldon Johnson (23 percent) and Dylan Harper (22 percent) have higher ceilings than usual despite coming off the bench.

G/F RJ Barrett, Toronto Raptors

Barrett has missed Toronto’s last five games with a sprained right knee, most recently sitting out Tuesday’s win over the Trail Blazers. An MRI revealed no structural damage, and he’s expected to be re-evaluated toward the end of this week. Second-year guard Ja’Kobe Walter (one percent) has been Barrett’s replacement in the starting lineup, providing 12th-round value in nine-cat formats over the past two weeks. Whether it’s him or Gradey Dick (three percent), the production has not been good enough to make either a must-stream player with Barrett sidelined.

C Alex Sarr, Washington Wizards

Sarr has missed Washington’s last two games with a sore right adductor, and at the time of publishing, his status for Thursday’s game against the Celtics had not been determined. Marvin Bagley III (13 percent) has been the replacement in the starting lineup, and he has provided top-25 value over the past two weeks. Is that sustainable? Probably not, considering Bagley’s track record. However, he’s worth the risk if Sarr continues to miss time.

Also of note for Washington have been the absences of Tre Johnson (four percent) and Corey Kispert (one percent), which have led to more playing time for Justin Champagnie (one percent). With Khris Middleton getting the night off, Champagnie started Tuesday’s loss to the 76ers. The Wizards won’t have their next back-to-back until December 20-21, so there isn’t much to gain from adding Champagnie right now.