2023 Running Back PPR Rankings: Robinson, Pollard sit top five

It’s a wonderful time of year. The 2023 season kicks off in less than three weeks and fantasy draft research season is in full effect. No matter where you are in the process, it’s safe to assume you’ve already dug into position rankings. That’s why we’re highlighting one of fantasy’s most important position groups in today’s draft guide preview: running backs. Whether it’s Alexander Mattison as Minnesota’s new RB1, Bijan Robinson’s massive expectations in Atlanta, or new-look backfields in Seattle and New York, there are plenty of intriguing storylines among 2023 RBs. Let’s dive in!

Running backs were at one point slam-dunk first-overall picks in fantasy drafts, but times are changing. There’s still plenty of justification for selecting playmakers like Christian McCaffrey or Austin Ekeler at No. 1 overall, and who knows, maybe this time next year we’ll be talking about Bijan Robinson as the consensus 1.01. Then again, many of us will see WR Justin Jefferson fly off the board at the top of our drafts. With plenty of variance among fantasy running backs, it’s essential to keep track of position rankings before and during the season, as managers can see how a player shifts among their peers from preseason action to the fantasy playoffs. Today’s preview looks at PPR rankings, but our full Draft Guide has rankings for half-PPR, dynasty and more.

Have a look at our Draft Guide’s top 20 running backs for the 2023-24 season.



Christian McCaffrey - SF Bijan Robinson - ATL Austin Ekeler - LAC Saquon Barkley - NYG Tony Pollard - DAL Derrick Henry - TEN Josh Jacobs - LV Nick Chubb - CLE Jonathan Taylor - IND Travis Etienne - JAX Rhamondre Stevenson - NE Jahmyr Gibbs - DET Aaron Jones - GB Najee Harris - PIT J.K. Dobbins - BAL Joe Mixon - CIN Alexander Mattison - MIN Dameon Pierce - HOU Kenneth Walker - SEA Breece Hall - NYJ

