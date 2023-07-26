2023 Rushing Yardage Projections: Bijan poised for historic season?

It’s hard to believe that August is just days away, and with training camps continuing to ramp up, so is the fantasy football draft season. Reports coming out of camp will soon develop into speculation surrounding a number of players. That’s why now is the perfect time to assess projections for the 2023-24 season.

Our 2023 Fantasy Football Draft Guide is packed with industry expert analysis, positional tiers, mock drafts, player profiles, rankings for multiple scoring formats, and so much more. The array of tools at your disposal will surely help dominate your fantasy drafts this year, and our experts will continue to provide insight on the crucial topics ahead of the season. If you’re looking for that additional edge on draft day, you’ve come to the right place.

For today’s draft guide preview, we are using the RB Rushing Yardage Projections to highlight the projections tool. This feature offers you the ability to filter through various statistical categories for every position and a variety of scoring formats, including ones you customize to fit your league settings.

Last season, 14 running backs hit the milestone of 1,000 rushing yards and Josh Jacobs led the NFL with 1,653. Heading into 2023 draft season, our draft guide projections have 18 backs hitting that same milestone with superstar rookie Bijan Robinson leading the way, just ahead of Derrick Henry, J.K. Dobbins and Saquon Barkley.

With all of this in consideration, let’s dive into the projected top 10:

2023 RB Projections - Rushing Yards

Bijan Robinson - ATL - 1,409 Derrick Henry - TEN - 1,379 J.K. Dobbins - BAL - 1,332 Saquon Barkley- NYG - 1,327 Jonathan Taylor - IND - 1,243 Nick Chubb - CLE - 1,228 Josh Jacobs - LV - 1,223 Rhamondre Stevenson - NE - 1,138 Tony Pollard - DAL - 1,131 Kenneth Walker - SEA - 1,128

If you want to see the rest, including the other eight running backs projected to rush for at least 1,000 yards, click here and use code BERRY20 for 20% off.