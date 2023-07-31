Joe Mixon, Michael Mayer highlight ADP risers and fallers in July

NFL action returns this week. That’s right, this week, and what better way to continue your fantasy football draft preparation than digging into ADPs (average draft position)? With preseason games right around the corner, ADPs are bound to see significant shifts, and continued offseason chatter has already caused a number of players’ ADPs to fluctuate.

While you might have a solid grasp on the current ADP landscape, plans can change quickly when you’re on the clock. With the ADP trends report tool, you can search for any player and see how their ADPs have shifted from month to month. This helps in finding the best value and making those difficult decisions when you’re torn between players you may want to draft with a specific pick.

Today, we’re highlighting three risers and three fallers between June and July. Have a look!

NFL ADP Trend Report: Risers

Skyy Moore, WR, KC

June ADP: 136.82

July ADP: 126.05

Change: -10.77

Joe Mixon, RB, CIN

June ADP: 50.51

July ADP: 45.12

Change: -5.39

Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN

June ADP: 73.57

July ADP: 69.11

Change: -4.46

NFL ADP Trend Report: Fallers

Michael Mayer, TE, LV

June ADP: 181.63

July ADP: 189.59

Change: 7.96

Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL

June ADP: 116.38

July ADP: 120.85

Change: 4.47

Jordan Love, QB, GB

June ADP: 149.82

July ADP: 153.96

Change: 4.14

