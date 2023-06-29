Pod: Javonte, Chubb amongst key camp players

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat), Denny Carter (@CDCarter13) and Kyle Dvorchak (@kyletweetshere) take a spin through the latest NFL news, including Treylon Burks and Tim Patrick’s offseason hype. They also touch on Dalvin Cook’s apparent contract offer, DeVante Parker’s extension and Israel Abanikanda’s touch odds before delving into players they need more information on heading into training camp. Denny highlights Nick Chubb and J.K. Dobbins, Kyle discusses the Saints and Broncos’ backfields, and Pat brings up the Eagles’ backfield and Anthony Richardson.