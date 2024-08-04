 Skip navigation
Portland Classic - Round Three
Andrea Lee takes third-round lead in bid for second Portland Classic win in three years
JLPGA Legends Championship - Final Round
Kaori Yamamoto leads Annika Sorenstam, Juli Inkster by five at U.S. Senior Women’s Open
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/mnjd42ldfl2gge8ogblw
Four-star point guard Kayden Mingo is set on visits
  • Jason Jordan, Staff
    ,
  • Jason Jordan, Staff
    ,

nbc_imsa_wsccqual_240803(1).jpg
HLs: IMSA SportsCar Weekend, Road America qual.
nbc_imsa_mpcrahl_240803.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Road America 120
nbc_golf_lgpaportlandclassicrd3_240803.jpg
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 3

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2024 Olympic Golf final round LIVE: Scores, updates, highlights, news from Paris

Follow the final round of the Olympic men’s golf competition at Le Golf National.

 • Live Updates
Updated 
Golf - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8

Olympic men’s golf final round at Le Golf National outside of Paris, France.

Getty Images

The final round of the Olympic men’s golf competition is underway. Follow the Sunday action from Le Golf National.

FULL LEADERBOARD | WATCH:

Updates
How is the course playing early?
By
Golf Channel Staff
  

Chile’s Mito Pereira is the only player better than 2 under on the day, and he just made the turn in 5-under 31. There are four players, however, who are 3 over or worse.
Final groups ready to set out
By
Golf Channel Staff
  

There are eight groups remaining to go out in the final round. Here’s a look at the groupings and tee times (ET):

5:17 a.m.: Shane Lowry (IRE), Wyndham Clark (USA), Stephan Jaeger (GER)
5:33 a.m.: Matteo Manassero (ITA), C.T. Pan (TPE), Alejandro Tosti (ARG)
5:44 a.m.: Corey Conners (CAN), Byeong Hun An (KOR), Erik van Rooyen (RSA)
5:55 a.m.: Victor Perez (FRA), Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA)
6:06 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann (CHI), Jason Day (AUS), Ludvig Åberg (SWE)
6:17 a.m.: Thomas Detry (BEL), Tom Kim (KOR), Scottie Scheffler (USA)
6:28 a.m.: Rory McIlroy (IRE), Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Nicolai Hojgaard (DEN)
6:39 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood (GBR), Xander Schauffele (USA), Jon Rahm (ESP)