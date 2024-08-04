2024 Olympic Golf final round LIVE: Scores, updates, highlights, news from Paris
Follow the final round of the Olympic men’s golf competition at Le Golf National.
FULL LEADERBOARD | WATCH:
- 3-7AM ET: Golf Channel and Peacock
- 7AM-12:30M ET: Golf Channel and Peacock
Chile’s Mito Pereira is the only player better than 2 under on the day, and he just made the turn in 5-under 31. There are four players, however, who are 3 over or worse.
There are eight groups remaining to go out in the final round. Here’s a look at the groupings and tee times (ET):
5:17 a.m.: Shane Lowry (IRE), Wyndham Clark (USA), Stephan Jaeger (GER)
5:33 a.m.: Matteo Manassero (ITA), C.T. Pan (TPE), Alejandro Tosti (ARG)
5:44 a.m.: Corey Conners (CAN), Byeong Hun An (KOR), Erik van Rooyen (RSA)
5:55 a.m.: Victor Perez (FRA), Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA)
6:06 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann (CHI), Jason Day (AUS), Ludvig Åberg (SWE)
6:17 a.m.: Thomas Detry (BEL), Tom Kim (KOR), Scottie Scheffler (USA)
6:28 a.m.: Rory McIlroy (IRE), Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Nicolai Hojgaard (DEN)
6:39 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood (GBR), Xander Schauffele (USA), Jon Rahm (ESP)