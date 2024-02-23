Cognizant Classic full field: Rory McIlroy highlights start of Florida swing
The PGA Tour moves to Florida for its annual Sunshine State swing, beginning with the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Feb. 29 — March 3.
Previously known as the Honda Classic, the tournament at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, will feature Rory McIlroy. The world No. 2 won this event in 2012.
Here’s a look at the initial commitment list:
Commitments to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 29-March 3) include 2012 champion Rory McIlroy (first start at the event since 2018) and Ryan Palmer, who is making his 500th career start on the PGA TOUR.— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 23, 2024
