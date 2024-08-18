FedEx St. Jude Championship: Final-round tee times, pairings, how to watch
Hideki Matsuyama leads by five shots entering the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. But with 2025 signature events on the line, there is plenty of drama remaining on Sunday.
Here are tee times, pairings and how to watch the finale at TPC Southwind.
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|7:45 AM
EDT
|1
Jordan Spieth
Max Homa
|7:55 AM
EDT
|1
Rory McIlroy
Jake Knapp
|8:05 AM
EDT
|1
Max Greyserman
Cameron Young
|8:15 AM
EDT
|1
Taylor Moore
Thomas Detry
|8:25 AM
EDT
|1
Mark Hubbard
Keegan Bradley
|8:35 AM
EDT
|1
Si Woo Kim
Tom Hoge
|8:45 AM
EDT
|1
Brian Harman
Mackenzie Hughes
|8:55 AM
EDT
|1
Eric Cole
Cam Davis
|9:05 AM
EDT
|1
Davis Thompson
Matthieu Pavon
|9:20 AM
EDT
|1
Patrick Rodgers
Adam Hadwin
|9:30 AM
EDT
|1
Ludvig Åberg
Peter Malnati
|9:40 AM
EDT
|1
Russell Henley
Sungjae Im
|9:50 AM
EDT
|1
Sepp Straka
Corey Conners
|10:00 AM
EDT
|1
Emiliano Grillo
Tom Kim
|10:10 AM
EDT
|1
Austin Eckroat
Justin Thomas
|10:20 AM
EDT
|1
Shane Lowry
Min Woo Lee
|10:30 AM
EDT
|1
Stephan Jaeger
Jhonattan Vegas
|10:40 AM
EDT
|1
Sahith Theegala
Collin Morikawa
|10:55 AM
EDT
|1
Byeong Hun An
Ben Griffin
|11:05 AM
EDT
|1
Maverick McNealy
Taylor Pendrith
|11:15 AM
EDT
|1
Harris English
Nick Taylor
|11:25 AM
EDT
|1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Victor Perez
|11:35 AM
EDT
|1
Adam Scott
J.T. Poston
|11:45 AM
EDT
|1
Erik van Rooyen
Chris Kirk
|11:55 AM
EDT
|1
Patrick Cantlay
Aaron Rai
|12:05 PM
EDT
|1
Brendon Todd
Alex Noren
|12:15 PM
EDT
|1
Jason Day
Tommy Fleetwood
|12:30 PM
EDT
|1
Justin Rose
Wyndham Clark
|12:40 PM
EDT
|1
Robert MacIntyre
Billy Horschel
|12:50 PM
EDT
|1
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tony Finau
|1:00 PM
EDT
|1
Seamus Power
Akshay Bhatia
|1:10 PM
EDT
|1
Denny McCarthy
Xander Schauffele
|1:20 PM
EDT
|1
Sam Burns
Will Zalatoris
|1:30 PM
EDT
|1
Viktor Hovland
Scottie Scheffler
|1:40 PM
EDT
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Nick Dunlap