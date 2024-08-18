 Skip navigation
Bowman Gray Stadium Celebrates 1,000th NASCAR Race
NASCAR Clash moving to Bowman Gray Stadium in 2025
NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250
Michigan Xfinity results: Justin Allgaier wins, Sheldon Creed sets series record
LIV Golf: Greenbrier - Day 2
Jon Rahm takes 2-shot lead over Brooks Koepka, three others at LIV Greenbrier

FedEx St. Jude Championship: Final-round tee times, pairings, how to watch

  
Published August 17, 2024 08:11 PM
HLs: 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 3
August 17, 2024 06:36 PM
Watch the best shots and highlights from the third round of the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first event of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs, from TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

Hideki Matsuyama leads by five shots entering the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. But with 2025 signature events on the line, there is plenty of drama remaining on Sunday.

Here are tee times, pairings and how to watch the finale at TPC Southwind.

TIME
TEEPLAYERS
7:45 AM
EDT		1

Jordan Spieth

Max Homa

7:55 AM
EDT		1

Rory McIlroy

Jake Knapp

8:05 AM
EDT		1

Max Greyserman

Cameron Young

8:15 AM
EDT		1

Taylor Moore

Thomas Detry

8:25 AM
EDT		1

Mark Hubbard

Keegan Bradley

8:35 AM
EDT		1

Si Woo Kim

Tom Hoge

8:45 AM
EDT		1

Brian Harman

Mackenzie Hughes

8:55 AM
EDT		1

Eric Cole

Cam Davis

9:05 AM
EDT		1

Davis Thompson

Matthieu Pavon

9:20 AM
EDT		1

Patrick Rodgers

Adam Hadwin

9:30 AM
EDT		1

Ludvig Åberg

Peter Malnati

9:40 AM
EDT		1

Russell Henley

Sungjae Im

9:50 AM
EDT		1

Sepp Straka

Corey Conners

10:00 AM
EDT		1

Emiliano Grillo

Tom Kim

10:10 AM
EDT		1

Austin Eckroat

Justin Thomas

10:20 AM
EDT		1

Shane Lowry

Min Woo Lee

10:30 AM
EDT		1

Stephan Jaeger

Jhonattan Vegas

10:40 AM
EDT		1

Sahith Theegala

Collin Morikawa

10:55 AM
EDT		1

Byeong Hun An

Ben Griffin

11:05 AM
EDT		1

Maverick McNealy

Taylor Pendrith

11:15 AM
EDT		1

Harris English

Nick Taylor

11:25 AM
EDT		1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Victor Perez

11:35 AM
EDT		1

Adam Scott

J.T. Poston

11:45 AM
EDT		1

Erik van Rooyen

Chris Kirk

11:55 AM
EDT		1

Patrick Cantlay

Aaron Rai

12:05 PM
EDT		1

Brendon Todd

Alex Noren

12:15 PM
EDT		1

Jason Day

Tommy Fleetwood

12:30 PM
EDT		1

Justin Rose

Wyndham Clark

12:40 PM
EDT		1

Robert MacIntyre

Billy Horschel

12:50 PM
EDT		1

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tony Finau

1:00 PM
EDT		1

Seamus Power

Akshay Bhatia

1:10 PM
EDT		1

Denny McCarthy

Xander Schauffele

1:20 PM
EDT		1

Sam Burns

Will Zalatoris

1:30 PM
EDT		1

Viktor Hovland

Scottie Scheffler

1:40 PM
EDT		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Nick Dunlap